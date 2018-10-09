One such study, known as SWAN, began in 1994 as an attempt to learn more about the health of middle-aged American women. Its 3,300 volunteers, who came from diverse racial groups and were between the ages of 42 and 52, turned up for extensive annual check-ups to monitor their health for more than two decades. And as part of that, they also answered questions about their experiences of everyday discrimination.

Those questions were developed by David Williams from Harvard University to capture what he calls “the ways in which the dignity and the respect of people who society does not value is chipped away on a daily basis.” They ask how often people are insulted, threatened, or harassed in their day-to-day life; how often they’re perceived as dishonest, dumb, or scary; how often they get poorer service at restaurants and stores; and how often they’re treated with less courtesy and respect than others.

By analyzing these data from the SWAN study, Beatty Moody and her team found that women who said they experienced these slights “sometimes” or “often” had higher blood pressure than those who did so more rarely. Specifically, after 10 years, the women’s systolic blood pressure was two units higher on average, and their diastolic blood pressure was one unit higher. That may seem small, but it makes a difference. One study that analyzed data from a million people concluded that if all middle-aged people reduced their systolic blood pressure by two units, deaths from heart disease and stroke would fall by 7 and 10 percent, respectively.

The only other prospective study that has considered discrimination and blood pressure found no link between the two, but it only used a small subset of Williams’s questions, and it only tracked its volunteers for four years. It may take longer for the consequences of discrimination to manifest, like a snowball gaining momentum as it rolls downhill.

Elizabeth Pascoe from the University of North Carolina at Asheville, who has also studied the link between discrimination and health, notes that it’s unclear if Beatty Moody’s results would also apply to women of other age groups. Still, the study has many strengths. It used a scale that’s reliable and widely accepted, and its long-term data “increases support for a cause-and-effect relationship,” she says.

Beatty Moody’s team also found that women who experience more discrimination are more likely to put on weight, which in turn is linked to higher blood pressure. That makes sense, because routine discrimination is a chronic source of stress. “We often look for ways to manage stress, through self-soothing actions like eating food,” says Beatty Moody, “and our bodies are also doing it physiologically. Under stressful circumstances, we’re more likely to hold on to fat.”