The California program appears to be unique in many respects, but other states—including Utah, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts—also have sought federal permission to experiment with innovations in Medicaid-funded drug treatment.

How treatment courts can reduce crime

In California, “these changes are a tough pill to swallow for the criminal justice system,” said Gavin O’Neill, the drug-court manager for the Alameda County Superior Court, which implemented the policy in July. “In the past, some judges and attorneys have been able to use residential treatment as a sanction and long-term monitoring mechanism, as well as a chance to address the underlying drug problem,” said O’Neill. “That option has been shut down.”

Proponents say that evidence-based treatment will lead to better outcomes and that residential care should be reserved for those with the most severe addictions. Under Medi-Cal, it is limited to 90 days.

“From the provider’s perspective, the judge ordering services has always been a problem,” said Katie Mayeda, a Santa Cruz County Superior Court clinician. “Judges have good intentions to put someone in treatment rather than in jail, but they don’t know the whole story. They don’t work in that realm—they’re not a clinical professional.”

Advocates of the new approach—a Medicaid-funded pilot program that eventually is expected to be implemented in 40 California counties—say residential treatment is the most expensive and invasive option, and in many cases, outpatient treatment works as well, if not better.

If clinicians don’t approve residential treatment and prosecutors or judges won’t allow a release to outpatient treatment, the case can stall and felons become doomed to spend more time in jail.

Nearly three months into his jail stay, Haynes still was waiting for someone from a drug treatment program even to evaluate him, let alone determine his care plan. In the meantime, Haynes said, he received no drug treatment.

Because of the policy change, some prosecutors say they are less likely to accept anything but jail time.

“We are more inclined to just say, ‘Hey, put him in the custody of the sheriff,’ and not worry trying to treat the substance-abuse problem,” said Santa Cruz County Assistant District Attorney Archie Webber. “If you want to do a program, you can do it on your own time.”

Brian Rinker / KHN

Webber’s rationale: He doesn’t trust the care providers, drug-treatment organizations that contract with the county, to act in the interest of the state.

“We don’t want someone else to come in after us—a care provider, who hasn’t been in the process—and make those decisions for us,” Webber said.

The new policy, operating now in a third of the state’s 58 counties, stems from the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. That increased access to health care, including drug treatment, to the more than 13 million low-income adults in California who qualify for Medicaid.