It really did sound like the beginning of a zombie movie.
On Wednesday morning, a flight from Dubai landed in New York City, and passengers were not allowed to leave. A hundred people on the plane, initial reports claimed, had fallen ill. Ambulances and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention officials rushed to meet them.
For a couple hours, before any more information emerged, the scenario conjured up scenes from The Hot Zone, where a passenger with an Ebola-like virus hands a bag of bloody vomit—“bulging and softening, threatening to leak”—to a flight attendant. Or the novel Station Eleven, where a plane lands from a quarantined region of the world and no one ever disembarks.
But the burgeoning horror story at JFK deflated as new information came out. Ultimately, only 19 of the 521 passengers on the plane were sick when evaluated, according to the mayor’s press secretary. Symptoms of fevers and coughs pointed toward flu, though it’s unclear if all 19 actually have the flu. Eleven people were taken to a hospital, the CDC later said. Two hours after their 14-hour flight landed, the rest of the passengers got to leave.
It’s difficult to say how the reports of 100 sick passengers originated, but it’s not hard to see why. Being stuck on a plane already inspires a mix of impotence and rage. Add something to fear—an overheard cough, a suspicious number of trips to the bathroom—and imagining the worst is all too easy. One passenger told NY1 that “well over half” over the passengers in the main cabin were sick. She said she’d asked the flight attendant for a face mask but didn’t get one, so she spent the flight with a blanket over her head.
Sick people on planes is, unfortunately, not a uncommon occurrence. On one particularly hellish flight in 2013, 26 passengers—all from the same tour group—had a “mass-vomiting episode” while aboard a 13-hour flight from Chile to Australia. The airline said the passengers had come aboard already sick, likely with a highly contagious norovirus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. The 26 of them had to share eight airplane bathrooms. When the flight finally landed in Australia, 16 people went to the hospital, three of them on stretchers.
During the Ebola outbreak in 2014, the CDC recommended health-care workers who had been exposed to the virus only take private flights out of caution. (The virus is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids.) When one nurse later diagnosed with Ebola flew on a Frontier flight, her plane was decontaminated three times. The CDC director also chastised her in a press conference.
A week before that happened, a man on a flight leaving Philly reportedly sneezed and said, “I have Ebola, you are all screwed.” The remark triggered a whole procedure where passengers could not leave while officials in blue hazmat suits boarded the plane to investigate.
It was a joke. He didn’t have Ebola. It was just the ordinary nightmare of flying where hell is other people.
