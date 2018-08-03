I wanted to find out why Barr seemed opposed to methadone, despite its proven effectiveness in treating addiction, so I asked to meet with him for an interview later. Barr told me he was “born and raised” a drug trafficker in Miami, the son of immigrants from the Caribbean. He moved to Baltimore in 1997, when he found out the price of cocaine was better here. He said he was sentenced to four years of probation for a crime he asked me not to mention, but Bob Duggan convinced the judge to let Barr attend and volunteer at Penn North programs instead.

He wasn’t a believer in acupuncture at first, but he feared being kicked out of the program and sent to prison. So, he figured, sure, “you can stick me with a pin that doesn't hurt.” Sixteen years of being stuck with pins has convinced him acupuncture works. After his prison sentence was done, he stayed on at Penn North as an intake staffer.

Penn North does refer opioid addicts who prefer to be on methadone or buprenorphine to outside clinics, and some staffers at Penn North recognize the usefulness of medication-assisted treatment. But others are, like Lincoln Detox’s young revolutionaries before them, mistrustful of the pharmaceutical-industrial complex and hopeful that traditional Eastern medicine might offer something better. To Barr, methadone is the true poison, worse even than heroin. “I have heroin addicts who've been on heroin for 20 years,” he said. They look spritely and healthy, he says, but “I have motherfuckers who been on methadone for two years and look like they just fell down the ugly tree, hit every branch on the way.”

The business model of companies that make methadone and other pharmaceuticals reminds Barr of that of drug traffickers.’ “I'm going to give you this, try it,” he says, imitating a pharma sales rep offering a free sample of a hot new drug. “If you like it, then keep buying it. The first one is free.” Just look on TV, he adds. (The U.S. is one of two countries in the world where drug companies are allowed to advertise on television. The other is New Zealand.)

This mistrust of Western doctors and medicine is not surprising, perhaps, since even decades after the heyday of Lincoln Detox, studies reveal shocking levels of racism in the medical profession. A 2016 study found that half of medical students believe at least one myth about racial differences in biology, such as that black people’s skin is thicker or that their blood coagulates more quickly than that of whites. A recent analysis of 15 studies found that health-care providers were biased against dark-skinned people, and this bias influenced their patient interactions and the patient’s health outcomes. As a result, African American patients are consistently less likely than white patients to be treated for their pain. More so than whites, African Americans are more likely to skip the flu vaccine because they don’t trust its safety.