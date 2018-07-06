Even in the Czech Republic, where this therapy is particularly popular, few doctors will prescribe their patients a stay at the villa. “In a way, they’re not very inclined toward us, they don’t like us much,” Urbiš says of the greater Czech medical community, “because physicians prefer those chemicals, you know, that medication. But on the other hand, there’s a string of doctors who come here and stay repeatedly.”

Whatever ails you, it seems there’s someone to claim that darkness therapy will cure it. One client suffered from a “very unpleasant” patch of nasal eczema for 20 years, Urbiš alleged, before a week in Vila Mátma supposedly cleared it up. Urbiš’s friend and sometime assistant Karel Černin told me that it was darkness that ultimately relieved him of an infection that several rounds of antibiotics had failed to knock out. And Urbiš himself says that his 50 consecutive days in the villa left him with improved sensory perception. “I started to hear better, my memory was significantly improved, I began to better manage various stressful situations,” he said. His pace of life has slowed down, he said, but his productivity has increased. “And as you can see,” he added, “I was rejuvenated.” (With no basis for comparison, I can confirm that, for a 71-year-old, he seems quite spry.)

There’s also a theory held by Urbiš and others within the community that spending an extended period of time in darkness will raise an individual’s levels of the hormone melatonin, which is linked to sleep regulation and a host of other physiological processes, including cardiovascular functioning, reproductive cycles, and the development of cancer. Malůš and his colleague Pavol Švorc are currently co-piloting a study at the Darkness Therapy Center in Kozlovice, another small town in the Beskids, to measure the effects of the procedure on melatonin and cortisol secretion, the results of which they hope to publish this fall.

Exposure to artificial light at night does indeed suppress the production of melatonin—a consequence of modern life that could, in theory, be avoided during darkness therapy. Existing research into REST procedures, however, shows no evidence to back up the notion that prolonged light restriction boosts the amount of melatonin that the pineal gland might otherwise secrete. For Švorc, the known unknowns in this field of research present an opportunity: “The funny thing is, we don’t know what should we expect,” he says. “Maybe there will be some changes in [melatonin and cortisol] production dynamics, or maybe there will be some changes in the concentrations. We don’t really know because no one did [darkness-therapy] research before."

David Blask, the head of the Laboratory of Chrono-Neuroendocrine Oncology at Tulane University School of Medicine, says the notion that exposure to darkness outside of nighttime could raise melatonin levels is “simply not true.” The internal clock that regulates melatonin rhythm runs autonomously without the need for alternating light and dark, although melatonin secretion can be suppressed by light exposure, and light and dark can synchronize that clock, Blask says. Spending time in total darkness won’t boost the amount of hormone produced by the pineal gland; it will only desynchronize the timing of secretion, so that people who come out of the procedure may experience its peak later or earlier in the day than they would otherwise. “You effectively are having a free-running [unsynchronized] melatonin rhythm, which is not healthy for you” in the long run, Blask says.