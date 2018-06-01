The new law has a catchy name, but it will only make it more difficult to know if medication is effective or safe.

In the Oval Office on Wednesday the president kissed a small boy with muscular dystrophy. Behind them were two men who Trump described as battling ALS. He thanked them for their bravery. He took up his pen for the camera and announced that by signing the controversial legislation—known as “right to try”—he would be saving hundreds of thousands of lives. “We will be saving—I don’t even want to say thousands, because I think it’s going to be much more. Thousands and thousands. Hundreds of thousands. We’re going to be saving tremendous numbers of lives.” In fact it’s unclear if the law will save a single life, especially when weighed against how many lives it could shorten. There’s no way to know, and that is exactly the point. The law allows pharmaceutical companies to provide medications to patients that have not been tested for effectiveness, and with only minimal evidence of safety. On the long list of ways the United States could improve access to quality health care—including affordable, safe, effective medication—nowhere does “right to try” appear.

It is rather a step in the wrong direction, but one that is easy to misrepresent and to sell as good. Typically only drugs that have been deemed safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration, based on three-phase clinical trials, can be sold to patients. “Right to try” allows that process to be circumvented—though in news coverage this often receives a more congratulatory slant. CNBC announced that Trump’s signature would “allow gravely ill patients to bypass [the] FDA for experimental treatment.” As The Washington Post said, it “[gives] desperately ill patients the opportunity to receive promising experimental drugs that do not yet have FDA approval.” This is much the same as Trump’s own words: “These are experimental treatments and products that have shown great promise, and we weren’t able to use them before. Now we can use them.” What’s not to love about that? I also, of course, believe that extremely ill people should have the right to try promising treatments. I believe that not just as a doctor, but simply as a human. Even some of Trump’s most vocal critics support the legislation. Congressman Ted Lieu, who has been a vocal detractor of the president, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “Pleased [President Trump] signed the right to try bill. I voted for it because the current status quo is unacceptable. A close friend of mine was prescribed experimental medication but couldn’t get it because of the messed-up incentives for drug companies. She died of cancer.”

The self-described “opponent of President Trump” Ed Krassenstein similarly broke form: “I applaud Trump for signing the ‘Right to Try’ bill today. It’s not often that I applaud him for doing something, so this is a huge occasion.” (He added: “This doesn’t wipe out the fact that he conspired against the United States, obstructed justice, spread hate, and is ruining America.”) So what’s the catch? Did something just happen that everyone loves, and will save hundreds of thousands of lives? If that were the case, of course, the bill would’ve passed long ago. In fact, many ethicists and doctors and patient advocates quite emphatically oppose it, as do former FDA commissioners. The American Society of Clinical Oncology is among nearly 40 health organizations that have publicly dragged the bill, saying it “could do more harm than good to seriously ill patients.” In a February letter to Congress, the groups reminded legislators that the current regulatory system for medical products was created as a result of serious harm and exploitation that occurred early in the 20th century: “Birth defects resulting from Thalidomide are an example of what happens when drugs are given to humans without proper safety review and approval.” The legislation is a product of the conservative advocacy organization the Goldwater Institute, and backed by the Koch Brothers’ Americans for Prosperity. The name is cynical but effective. As Trump said on Wednesday, “‘Right to Try.’ It’s such a great name. Some bills, they don’t have a good name. Okay? They really don’t. But this is such a great name, from the first day I heard it. It’s so perfect.”