You are seeing a lot of engagement that I don't think you would see unless everybody had got really excited and involved in the program. The media even in our state, they were great at doing sessions with different advocacy groups this week. Helping them understand how this works, what to do, that got covered by the media. Lots of things are letting more people know.

At the end of the day all that creates more knowledge, not just from those who have the work requirement but among all of those who don’t. Now they are going to see more and hear more about the services that are available. We find, constantly, people don’t know of the services that are available. When you tell them, they don’t pay attention. Now we are hoping they will pay attention and take advantage of the services.

Khazan: Do you anticipate that a lot of people will lose coverage as a result of the work requirements?

Gillespie: I got asked this yesterday by somebody. They said, "You are doing it for savings.” I said, “We have not taken any saving in our budgets. We did not take any for this year. We have not taken any for next year. We have left it at the assumed rate of everyone staying in.”

Khazan: So you don’t anticipate anyone losing coverage?

Gillespie: I can’t say that, obviously. We have a massive amount of churn that goes on. I think last month we had about 5,000 people that came off of Arkansas works, due to some accuracy efforts we have going on. There is a massive churn that goes on in these programs, there will be people who roll on, there will be people who roll off. I won't know until September whether or not, there’s any that actually lose their coverage for the remainder of this calendar year because they did not do anything over the next three months.

Khazan: Is there a concern at all, that if someone does lose coverage as a result of this change, that will actually make them less likely to work or to do some of these activities that you are trying to encourage?

Gillespie: Your question presupposes that someone who is working and meeting their requirements loses their coverage. If they are working, they are not going to lose their coverage.

Khazan: Is there a possibility that this rule could get expanded to include people who are of different ages; or who have children in the home; or some of other populations that are excluded for now?

Gillespie: That would be way down the road. We are rolling this out over two years, this year is the 30-49 year olds. Next year is 19-29 year olds. That is as far as the program has been set up at this time. We are just starting with one group, working and focusing on them, learning lessons from that and then next year we will take the next group.

Khazan: They are supposed to show their progress online, through an online form. Is that still the case?