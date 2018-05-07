In Mississippi, more than 37 percent of adults are obese, making it the second-most obese state in the nation. But Mississippi is also one of two states, along with Montana, that doesn’t cover bariatric surgery in its Medicaid program, which serves 760,000 people. One popular type of bariatric surgery, the gastric sleeve, costs between $20,000 and $35,000 without insurance, experts told me. It shrinks the stomach to about the size of a banana, changing the body’s hunger hormones and reducing a person’s natural weight—one they don’t have to starve themselves to stick to. For the morbidly obese, diet and exercise don’t usually have this same effect on their own. (People who lost hundreds of pounds sweating it out on the TV show The Biggest Loser, for example, tended to gain it all back.) People who get bariatric surgery have to change their eating habits dramatically, and it comes with the risk of complications like bleeding or digestive issues. Still, studies show bariatric surgery is more effective long-term than diet and exercise for people who are more than 100 pounds overweight, especially if they have other medical problems like diabetes. To put it most starkly, the surgery cuts obese peoples’ risk of death in half.

But experts and surgeons say the procedure is treated by insurance companies less like a life-saving treatment and more like a nose job: frivolous and optional. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), many states don’t cover the procedure in their state employee, Obamacare, or Medicaid plans: Blue Cross Blue Shield, the only Obamacare insurer in South Carolina, does not cover bariatric surgery for the more than 200,000 enrollees in that state. The state also doesn’t cover the procedure for state employees and their spouses and children, another half a million people. “Keeping the plan affordable for everyone is one of our biggest challenges and, unfortunately, it results in certain services not being a covered benefit of the plan,” a spokesperson for PEBA, South Carolina’s state employee health plan, told me via email. Obamacare enrollees in Arkansas, the third most obese state, also can’t get bariatric surgery. In Wisconsin, where, according to ASMBS, bariatric surgery isn’t covered for state employees or Obamacare enrollees, Jon Gould, a surgeon at the Medical College of Wisconsin, tells his obese patients there’s not a lot he can do for them. Some, he said, will temporarily take a job with an insurance plan that covers the procedure. It would be cost-effective to cover the benefit, since bariatric surgery often makes diabetes and other pricey health problems quickly disappear, Gould said. But state budgets, which help fund Medicaid, are often pinched and need immediate returns on investment, not savings on insulin and doctors’ visits that may not add up until five or 10 years later.

In 2015, a company called BARInet, which helps companies figure out how to pay for weight-loss surgery, devised a bundled payment system for bariatric surgery designed for Mississippi’s Medicaid program. The plan was to contract with specific hospitals and surgeons to pay a lump sum of about $25,000, total, for each person’s surgery, including any additional costs from complications. That, the thinking was, would be cheaper than paying separately for each stage of the surgery, like the psychological testing and nutritional guidance. A 2015 story in Modern Healthcare made it seem like a done deal for Mississippi’s Medicaid program. But then, something went wrong, and accounts differ of what exactly that something was. Don Davenport, the president of BARInet, speculated that the deal soured because Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant began to see it as an expansion of Medicaid, which was too closely associated with Obamacare in the deep-red state. David Dzielak, Mississippi’s former Medicaid director, remembers the proposal becoming known locally, and pejoratively, as the “belly-band bill.” That’s what caused the governor to get cold feet, he said. “Adding a bariatric benefit in a conservative state where there is a prejudice or bias against morbidly obese people ... so many people think you’re enabling them,” Davenport said. “For us, it’s been frustrating because if you just adhere to logic, it’s a good investment.”