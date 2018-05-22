The way genetic counseling has worked for decades is that doctors refer patients to genetic counselors after testing—and often before to go over expectations—and insurance typically covers the visits. With the arrival of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing like 23andMe, however, people can order so-called spit kits online, return their saliva sample in the mail, and read their results at home several weeks later. Because DTC patients are out of the referral pipeline, they may be on the hook financially for genetic-counseling visits to translate those often confusing and scary results, or left trying to decipher them on their own.

Now genetic counselors are figuring out how to help the growing DTC set, while their field is in transition. As demand for their services grows, the field is facing a national shortage in which there are an estimated two to three jobs available for every graduate of genetic-counselor training programs. To address it, in addition to recruiting future students and expanding training programs, professional societies are at work trying to change the way genetic counselors are viewed in the health-care system. Currently, only eight states allow genetic counselors to directly order tests for patients. To give counselors more professional autonomy industry leaders are calling on Congress and state legislatures to recognize genetic counselors as independent health-care providers. The moves, says NSGC President Erica Ramos, would reflect their growing importance in a field in which scrutinizing our genes is quickly becoming routine.

For the past few months, Taylor Berninger, a genetic counselor in San Diego, has been emailing back and forth with her colleagues about how to cater to 23andMe clients. Unlike traditional patients who visit her because they’re worried about a specific medical condition, she says that DTC patients are more likely to want their DNA decoded out of general curiosity. “The healthy person is trying to determine what kind of disease risk they face in the future,” says Berninger, who works at University of California at San Diego Health. “So they have different questions.” She also finds that they’re more likely to bring in a long health report, including insights on their risk of cardiac disease and what mutations they could pass on to their children. “We decided to ask 23andMe patients to bring us their top three questions. That way they don’t say, ‘Here’s a bunch of data. Tell me what it means!’ It makes the visit less daunting for both of us,” she says.

That amount of data is quickly expanding. A year ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for 23andMe to start releasing results to customers about their genetic risks for 10 health conditions, including late-onset Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The company recently added breast cancer to its list, and began informing customers last month of whether they were a carrier for BRCA1/BRCA2 breast-cancer gene mutations. So far, 23andMe has more than 5 million customers, although the company doesn’t release how many have purchased the health reports. Last month, the biotech company PerkinElmer announced it would start offering its clinical test of 59 genes involved in 34 conditions—previously available only to physicians—through the consumer sequencing marketplace Helix, a spin-off of the genomics giant Illumina. And more tests are on the way: FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced in November the agency had streamlined the process so future products could be approved faster.