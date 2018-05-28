Roseanne Barr suggested that the drug prompted her to tweet racist remarks, but is that possible?

Taking a page, perhaps, from Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, Roseanne Barr blamed it on the a-a-a-a-Ambien. On Tuesday, the controversial TV star tweeted, regarding Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, an African American woman, that “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” When her show was canceled as a result, Barr attributed the remark to the sedative sleep drug Ambien. “Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting—it was memorial day too—i went 2 far & do not want it defended—it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but...don’t defend it please,” she wrote later on Twitter. She added, “Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien—cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.” Could the sleep medication have prompted Barr to tweet racist sentiments? “It seems unlikely that Ambien is the full culprit here,” said Els van der Helm, founder of the sleep consultancy Shleep, via email. “Although it can make you act more impulsive/disinhibited.”

People on Ambien have been known to sleep-walk or even sleep-eat. (“We’ve had people eat buttered cigarettes,” Mark Mahowald, of the Minnesota Regional Sleep Disorders Center, told News.com.au. “We’ve had people make salt sandwiches.”) There’s an entire sub-Reddit devoted to Ambien and the wacky texts and emails people sometimes write while on it. One guy even claims to have unconsciously built a cabinet in the middle of the night. Rarely, Van Der Helm says, people might experience mood changes or aggression. Indeed, the medication guide for Ambien lists rare side effects like “getting out of bed while not being fully awake and do[ing] an activity that you do not know you are doing” and “abnormal thoughts and behavior ... more outgoing or aggressive behavior than normal, confusion, agitation, hallucinations, worsening of depression, and suicidal thoughts or actions.” “Basically part of the brain is asleep, while other parts are still active, explaining why your memory might fail you, or why you have lost normal inhibition,” Van Der Helm told me. However, she added, “I’m not aware of examples where someone is tweeting certain views (in this case racist views). And I’m also not aware of research showing that such views could be expressed when in (the waking) reality they don’t have any such beliefs or thoughts.” It’s worth noting the examples of Ambien-induced texts posted online tend to be less coherent than Barr’s. Most of the Ambien messages are full of spelling errors, missed spaces, and instances of “because” spelled “bevayse.” They don’t make a lot of sense. Barr’s text, meanwhile, did—it’s just that its meaning was vile.