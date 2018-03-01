The ride-sharing company Uber is launching a new service that will allow hospitals and doctors to book rides for their patients. The new Uber Health dashboard, which has been tested by a beta group of about 100 hospitals and doctors’ offices since July, will allow medical and administrative staff to either call an Uber to the office to drive a specific patient home, or to dispatch an Uber to the patient’s house, with the option to schedule it up to 30 days in advance. The patient need not have the Uber app or even a working smartphone: The dashboard comes with a printable sheet allowing a doctor to circle the incoming Uber’s car color and write down the license plate. With the dashboard, the drivers would see the patient’s name and phone number. The patient would get a text when their car arrived; if they have the regular Uber app, it would not be billed. The new tools are compliant with HIPAA, the medical-privacy law, the company says. Uber Health’s data is “cordoned off” from the rest of Uber’s data, and only a handful of employees are given access, says Jay Holley, the head of partnerships at Uber Health. Uber Citing studies, the company says missed doctors’ appointments cost the health-care system $150 billion each year, and that 3.6 million Americans miss or delay appointments due to a lack of reliable transportation.

Holley is not aware of any Medicaid or insurance plan that reimbursed for Uber rides. He says many hospitals are paying for the rides out of their own budgets, finding it cheaper than the cost of missed appointments. Uber Health’s prices are similar to those of Uber in the same city, but the company did not have an average price for the Uber Health rides. Pro Staff Physical Therapy, which has seven locations in New Jersey, began using Uber Health last summer. Many of the practice’s patients must come in two or three times per week, and many can’t drive because they’ve been injured, says Carlos Ospina, the chief clinical officer at Pro Staff. The Ubers are cheaper than cabs, he says, and Pro Staff covers the cost for patients. The only hiccup came from some of the practice’s less tech-savvy, older patients. They weren’t sure about the service at first, but they warmed to it with time and explanations from staff, he said. Arun Sundararajan, a business professor at New York University and the author of The Sharing Economy, says it’s a good move for Uber to enter health care, which makes up one-sixth of the economy. The only pitfall, he says, might be in working out liability. How much is the driver responsible if, say, the patient faints in the back seat? “The burden on the platform and the health-care provider to ensure against something going wrong with the patient is a lot higher than if the patient is calling the car themselves,” Sundararajan says. “The fact that they are only launching this service now and not in the past is because it’s likely taken a while to work out the details.”