Nine million veterans will soon be under the care of the emergency physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, pending confirmation of his appointment Wednesday to lead the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This seemingly mundane appointment—a doctor and Naval officer with years of experience as White House physician under both Trump and Obama—is of great consequence. It comes at a time when the VA is need of a politically savvy expert on health-care administration, budgeting, and resource allocation, as the system is on the brink of major changes that bear on national security. The system has proven to require a leader who can thread multiple bureaucratic needles with his or her eyes closed. Jackson does not clearly fit this bill. The VA is the second-largest federal department, overseeing 1,243 health care facilities including 170 hospitals, which tend to be a ghostly network of dim, mid-century structures that bear the scars of serving as constant political battlefields. They tend to have bad food and no marble and bizarre gift shops that I’ve seen sell knives and cured meats. Yet VA hospitals seem to underscore the waste of the glitz of five-star-hospital-style academic medical centers. The system punches above its weight in the quality and safety of care it delivers compared to most of the private health-care industry.

While it is crucial to have experienced veterans and physicians in the upper echelons of a system like this, the work is mostly about politics and economics. Jackson is not an expert in policy, and he lacks work experience in health-care administration or management. His chief credential is that he is a physician. I’m also a physician, and—ask anyone—I’m wholly unqualified to lead a hospital system, much less to lead the one most crucial to our national security. Even as a doctor, Jackson’s judgment has been dubious at times. The press conference in January where he extolled President Trump’s soundness of mind suggested allegiance to the president above the public or the profession: “I’ve found no reason whatsoever to think that the president has any issues whatsoever with his thought process,” Jackson said, after having administered a 10-minute test for dementia in which the president was asked to do basic math, identify zoo animals, and draw a clock. (A useful and good test, the results of which were, I’ve argued, overstated in the context of widespread physician concern over the president’s soundness of mind.) Professional bearing in tact, Jackson also said that the borderline-obese (BMI 29.9), 71-year-old President—who does not exercise and eats McDonald’s to excess (Filet-o-Fish, no less) and is known for angry outbursts and drinks around 144 ounces of Diet Coke per day and barely sleeps—is in “very good health, excellent health.” He speculated that the president would remain fit for service until the end of a second term and said he told Trump that “if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old.”