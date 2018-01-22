As a freshman on the Michigan State University softball team, Tiffany Thomas Lopez went to Larry Nassar, the school sports therapist, for back pain. Nassar’s “special treatment”—a technique he’s used on many of his patients, including U.S. Olympic gymnasts—involved him inserting his fingers into her vagina. Thomas Lopez thought something seemed off. But when she reported the behavior to Destiny Teachnor-Hauk, an MSU athletic trainer, she said Teachnor-Hauk told her not to worry: This was “actual medical treatment.” “She brushed me off, and made it seem like I was crazy,” Thomas Lopez told ESPN. Last week, almost 100 women shared similar stories about Larry Nassar in a county courtroom in Lansing, Michigan. Many of them were MSU students—and, according to a recent Detroit News investigation, at least six reported the abuse to university administrators. All said they received versions of the same response: “He’s an Olympic doctor.” “No way.” You “must be misunderstanding what was going on.” A 2014 Title IX investigation reached a similar conclusion: Nassar’s conduct “was not of a sexual nature.” Kristine Moore, the university’s Title IX investigator, said the women likely did not understand the “nuanced difference” between proper medical procedure and sexual abuse.

We now know that investigation failed to uncover an extensive history of abuse. Last November, Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct. He’s been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography—with a harsher sentence likely to follow in the wake of his sentencing hearings this month. The Nassar case is now being called “the largest sexual-abuse scandal in the history of sports,” dwarfing even the Sandusky case at Pennsylvania State University and the Art Briles case at Baylor University. Students claim that at least 14 MSU officials, including University President Lou Anna K. Simon, knew about it and didn’t take action. “The testimony of Nassar's victims this week made many of us, including me, listen to the survivors and the community in a different way,” Simon wrote in a memo to the MSU community Friday. She said the school has “taken a hard look at ourselves to learn from what happened.” In that spirit, she announced that MSU is creating a $10 million fund to help survivors. The MSU Board of Trustees has also asked Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to conduct his own review of the Nassar case. In a letter to Schuette, the attorney for MSU Patrick Fitzgerald said evidence would show that, at the time, no MSU official believed Nassar committed sexual abuse. Over two decades, students say they told MSU administrators, explicitly and more than once, that Nassar was sexually abusing them during medical appointments. They listened to women describe the rubbing back and forth, the digital penetration that sometimes lasted 15 minutes, the ungloved hands. But when those women said there was a problem—that this didn’t feel right, that they were hurt—the administrators didn’t believe them.

Women have long been viewed as excessively emotional. Take, for example, the origins of “hysteria”—a word we now associate with emotional excess and coming unhinged. In the fifth century BC, Hippocrates, the Greek physician often called the Father of Medicine, coined the term to refer to a disease contracted exclusively by women in which, disoriented from a lack of sex, the uterus would detach and move freely around the body. This common malady would bring on anxiety, convulsions, and the illusion of being suffocated: intense physical distress that mostly manifested itself inside a woman’s head. While the definition of hysteria evolved over time—hysterical neurosis was removed from the DSM-III in 1980—the word “hysterical” is still often associated with women. As is the word “hypochondriac.” Nineteenth- and early 20th-century literature is rife with swooning women, suffering from dramatic fainting spells for no apparent reason. Women, more so than men, have to prove there is something wrong with their bodies. Without tangible evidence, women fear proving the stereotypes right—of appearing weak, excessively dramatic. When she was abused by Nassar, Jennifer Rood-Bedford, a former MSU volleyball player, remembers thinking that she didn’t want to seem childish. She said she’d lay there on his table, wondering, “Is this okay? This doesn’t seem right.” She told herself, “Don’t be a baby.”