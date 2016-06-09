On Thursday, the Trump administration instructed policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to use the following words in official documents being prepared for the 2018 budget: “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity," “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based,” and “science-based.”

This news came in a report Friday from The Washington Post, with the possible implication that research in areas involving these words will be stifled.

Based on this list, one can’t help but wonder if the following words might also make the administration’s censored list:

“Fact-based”

“Fact”

“Climate”

“Environment”

“Carbon”

“Atmosphere”

“Big Bang”

“Evolution”

“Fertilization”

“Zygote”

“Gamete”

“Non-viable”

“Cluster of cells”

“Cells”

“Uterus”

“Ovaries”

“Fallopian tubes”

“Abuse of power”

“Consent”

“Sexual assault”

“Sexual violence”

“Billy Bush”