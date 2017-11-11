When the city of Flint, Michigan, temporarily switched its water source to the Flint River in 2014, it didn’t treat the water properly. The untreated river water corroded pipes, allowing lead to leach into the water. Tests found lead levels in the region’s water to be higher than that of hazardous waste, but the city failed to warn residents of the danger for months. State officials are now facing criminal charges for their role. The devastating health consequences of this lapse are now becoming clear. A recent paper finds that the city’s lead crisis may have sparked a drop in birth rates and a precipitous rise in miscarriages. For the working paper, Daniel Grossman from West Virginia University and David Slusky from the University of Kansas compared fertility rates in Flint to those in other Michigan cities before and after Flint changed its water source in 2014. They found that fertility, or the birth rate, declined by 12 percent among Flint women, and the fetal death rate increased by 58 percent. The authors describe the difference as “horrifyingly large,” but say it’s also an undercount, because it doesn’t include miscarriages that happened before the 20th week of gestation, which is when most hospitals start counting. It did not appear that women were worried about the lead and opting not to have kids—sadly, it seemed more likely that they weren’t aware of the lead threat.

Fertility Rate in Flint and Comparison Cities Grossman and Slusky Past studies have similarly found that lead in the drinking water in Washington, D.C., in the early 2000s led to a 12 percent decrease in the fertility rate and a 32 to 63 percent increase in the fetal death rate. “Overall, we found that approximately 275 fewer children were born in Flint than we would have expected had the city not changed its water source,” Grossman said in a statement. The babies born in Flint were also slightly, but not much, less healthy than they were elsewhere. But the authors caution that those children might be yet to face the full brunt of lead’s negative health impacts. Lead exposure can cause “decreased educational attainment, increased behavioral problems and criminal behavior, and worse labor-market outcomes,” the authors write. The toxin can decrease IQ, potentially for life. The number of Flint children with lead-poisoned blood roughly doubled after the city changed water sources. Related Story The Poisoned Generation Flint is yet another example of how the health of low-income communities of color can be damaged by the environment, and by high-level policy decisions. Flint is majority-black, according to the Washington Post, and it’s the nation’s poorest city. But this case is far from the only time low-income people and people of color have been disproportionately affected by lead. Studies have shown that black neighborhoods are, on average, more likely to be impacted by lead toxicity than predominantly white areas.