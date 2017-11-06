If it seems like the shootings are becoming more frequent, it might be because mass murder can catch on like an epidemic.

Twenty-six people shot dead in Sutherland Springs, November 5. Fifty-nine people shot dead in Las Vegas, October 1. Forty-nine people shot dead in Orlando, June 12 of last year. They are three of the five worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history. All happened in the last two years. Two occurred within the same two months. Is there a connection? Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote an article in The New Yorker positing that national school shootings might spread like a disease. He cited the models of the Stanford University sociologist Mark Granovetter, whose theory of social-influence “thresholds” explained the gathering force of a riot. Imagine an avalanche, where the first tranche of snowpack to move might be quite unsteady, but as the wave of snow gathers force, it becomes powerful enough to dislocate even the most stable trees and houses. Similarly, a riot might begin with one wild rebel throwing a rock through a window just to get a rush. It becomes a public movement when the momentum is powerful enough to move even the relatively stable people nearby to join in the rock-hurling.

In this way, a spate of mass shootings might behave like “a slow-motion riot,” such that each murderous event normalizes, or encourages, new participants to join the movement. At the time, Gladwell’s conjecture was mocked for its suggestiveness. After all, there wasn’t much evidence supporting the claim that Granovetter’s threshold theories applied to mass shootings separated by many months and committed by strangers who had no chance of meeting. But according to a 2015 paper out of Arizona State University, “Contagion in Mass Killings and School Shootings,” there is some data that mass shootings often occur in bunches, suggesting that they “infect” new potential murderers, not unlike a disease. “We find significant evidence that mass killings involving firearms are incented by similar events in the immediate past,” the authors wrote. Suicide and terrorism, too, have been found to be similarly contagious. (Interestingly, the authors found “no significant association” between the rate of school and mass shootings and the state’s prevalence of mental illness.) Diseases spread between individuals, but the contagion of mass shootings seems to spread through broadcast media. In an interview with The Atlantic in 2015, Sherry Towers, the ASU paper’s lead author, hypothesized that television, radio, and other media exposure might be the vectors through which one mass shooting infects the next perpetrator. Like a commercial, each event’s extraordinary coverage offers accidental advertising for depravity. One reason why mass-media coverage of shootings might inspire more shootings is that public glorification inspires some mass murderers. Eric Harris, the central planner of the Columbine murders, wrote Ich bin Gott—German for “I am God”—in a school notebook. Historically violent mass shootings might be the most contagious. It’s hard to say what lessons the news community should take from such findings. Mass shootings have inherent and unambiguous news value. It is absurd to suggest that the media ignore them entirely. But perhaps journalists should cover such events with an awareness that even noble coverage can advertise. Some media critics endorse a “Don’t Name Them” approach, where mass shooters are deliberately left anonymous. But readers and viewers are fascinated by the motives and details of mass shootings, and it’s unlikely that they’d tolerate such an approach. With that in mind, Mother Jones has suggested minimizing use of the perpetrator’s name, limiting head shots, and banning outright any potentially aggrandizing photos.

The mass-shooting-contagion paper ought not to be the final word on the effect of mass media on gun violence. The United States spends millions of dollars tracking other causes of disasters, such as tornadoes, which have been about as deadly as mass shootings in the last half-century. But research on mass shootings is relatively sparse. That might explain why there aren’t standard methodologies, definitions, or even conclusions about their frequency or causes. For example, an analysis by Mother Jones starting in 2012 found that mass shootings killing four or more people have become more frequent in the last few decades. But a separate analysis by Grant Duwe, the research director at the Minnesota Department of Corrections, found that while the mass-shooting rate has not increased since the 1970s, the number of victims has grown steadily since the early 2000s. Duwe supposes that the rising deadliness of mass shootings might be most responsible for the growing perception that these events are becoming more common, since the number of casualties is the the strongest predictor of media coverage. It’s a scary story, no matter which side is correct. Given the contagion research, one can imagine a sinister feedback loop that might explain the recent spate of murderous sprees. If more victims mean more media coverage, and more coverage means more inspiration, it implies that historically violent mass shootings might be the most contagious.