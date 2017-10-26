As a child of the ’90s, I’ll forever be a tiny bit terrified of the radioactive potential of microwaves, and standing too close to them. My natural inclination is to watch my food closely, which meant my mother had to tell me to take my face away from the microwave door as soon as I was tall enough to reach it. When I made instant oatmeal or Swiss Miss or the occasional hot Pop-Tart (very different from the toasted Pop-Tart) I would place them in the microwave, step back, and stand a foot to the side of it, like the microwave had peripheral vision I was trying to avoid. I have no scientific knowledge about the radioactive range of the average microwave, but I treat them like the sun: Don’t look directly at it, and you will be fine.

So imagine my shock and dismay when my own editor alerted me to a condition she’d heard of years ago (but brand-new to me) called “popcorn lung.” Despite the relatively jocular-sounding name, popcorn lung is the nickname given to bronchiolitis obliterans, a condition which causes coughing and shortness of breath—and a condition which is thought to be caused, at least sometimes, by a chemical used to flavor microwave popcorn. What if, all along, the most dire threat posed to me by my microwave was not radiation, but every packet of delicious, buttery Orville Redenbacher’s I’ve ever consumed?

To find out, I got in touch with Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. First of all, he agrees “popcorn lung” is not the best name in the world. “It’s a little bit of a misnomer, because it almost makes you think the lungs, on close inspection, would look like popcorn,” he says. I didn’t even think of that but now it’s all I can think about.

Horovitz puts popcorn lung in the same “cauldron,” he says, as interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), a large group of disorders causing scarring of the lung tissue. Some ILDs are caused by behavioral factors, like smoking—a condition which Horovitz says is called bronchiolitis obliterans organizing pneumonia, or, hilariously, BOOP. Other ILDs are thought to be caused by chemical exposure—Horovitz cites those suffered by 9/11 first responders as an example. Popcorn lung would also fall in this camp. “It seems to be the case that when you microwave popcorn, especially when you're doing it in these bags, the bag expands, you pop the bag, and the steam and some sort of chemical—maybe some vegetable-oil metabolite—comes out,” says Horovitz.