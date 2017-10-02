If guns aren’t a problem, why does the U.S. have so much more evil than any country ever?

For all its use, “thoughts and prayers” doesn’t appear to have produced a quantifiable reduction in the rates of gun violence. Over years of mass murders in the U.S., the aphorism has become a statement of unwillingness to address causes or prevention—the justification being that during a period of mourning, no substantive remarks should be made. On Monday, after the country’s 273rd mass shooting of the year, President Trump tweeted the thesaurus version: “warmest condolences and sympathies.” Amid an unparalleled epidemic of gun violence—the murderer of some 58 people was reportedly armed with 19 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition—words ripped from a greeting card in a hospital gift shop felt pointedly avoidant. Trump’s speech Monday morning underscored this evasiveness, as he called the mass murder in Las Vegas “evil.” He used the term four times in just 575 words. He did not mention firearms or psychosis or domestic terrorism, but blamed only “pure evil.”

The president also made the expected call for a period of discourse-free morning. He did this through a plea for “unity”—a rare move for Trump, who recently attacked Golden State Warrior point guard Steph Curry, the mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz, and his own Congress. In a White House press briefing on Monday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “There’s a time and place for a political debate, but now is a time to unite as a country.” The call for unity is a call for the country not to engage in discussion of causes, or how to prevent future tragedies. Instead, waging a battle against evil has a narcotizing effect. Who among us is not against evil? The discourse of evil makes the problem surreal. It conjures the aftermath of 9/11, when President George W. Bush employed the rhetoric of a battle between good and evil, painting the world in stark terms that led to an actual war in search of the stated evil, which was of course more insidious than the dichotomy promised. No concrete action can be taken against “evil,” but the leader who deploys vague and rousing statements about confronting and destroying the evil gets immediate credit for having done or said something forceful, when really nothing has been said at all. For example, gun regulations. How could we? Evil cannot be regulated. I know that doesn’t make sense, but I took it directly from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, who wrote this morning on Twitter: “To all those political opportunists who are seizing on the tragedy in Las Vegas to call for more gun regs...You can't regulate evil...” (Ellipses his.)