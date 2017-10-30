After years of silence on his sexual orientation, Kevin Spacey issued a bizarre statement on “choosing to live as a gay man” while apologizing for alleged child molestation.

Late Sunday night, comedian Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter, “Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out.” After years of declining to talk about his sexual orientation, Spacey hurled it out in no uncertain terms as part of a public statement: “I choose now to live as a gay man.” Eyebrows may have been raised by the contentious phrasing—the history of the idea of choice in sexual orientation being loaded. But many eyebrows were already fully raised by the fact that this sentence came after a half-apology for an alleged 1986 child molestation. The incident involved actor Anthony Rapp, then 14 years old. BuzzFeed published the allegation Sunday night, and Spacey’s statement followed less than three hours later. He claimed no recollection of the evening in question, but wrote, “I owe [Rapp] the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Spacey there again dropped a treacherous implication—that drunkenness might excuse climbing on top of a child in bed and “making a sexual advance,” as BuzzFeed reported the allegation. Still the primary issue with the statement was the recurrence of a trope: A powerful person who is charged with abuse claims a marginalized status. “Kevin Spacey willfully harmed a child and then turned and painted a target on the gay community’s back.” The recent parallel is Harvey Weinstein’s reported claims of “sex addiction.” Adopting a marginalized identity in a moment like this does more than bleed the meaning out of an apology. It sucker-punches the entire marginalized group. It sets back fights for civil rights—in these cases, respectively, non-heterosexual people and mentally ill people, burdened for generations by baseless stereotypes pertaining to pedophilia and violence. As writer Shanelle Little saw it, “Kevin Spacey willfully harmed a child and then turned and painted a target on the gay community’s back.” Writer Dan Savage went further, suggesting opportunism in Spacey’s plea: “I’m sorry, Mr. Spacey, but your application to join the gay community at this time has been denied.” Given the timing of the news story and the actor’s subsequent statement, some readers offered that Spacey may have simply spoken recklessly in a moment of fear. But as The Daily Beast writer Ira Madison III reasoned, “Y’all, Kevin Spacey didn’t just whip up that statement. He knew it was coming. You don't report this without reaching out for a response.” Indeed, BuzzFeed editor Shani Hilton confirmed that Spacey had been contacted repeatedly, and that reporter Adam Vary “sent over a detailed letter with allegation prior to publication.”