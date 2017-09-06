For the past 24 hours, Hurricane Irma has maintained winds of 185 miles per hour. That combination of strength and duration hasn’t been recorded over the Atlantic Ocean ever before. The storm appears to be heading toward the coast of Florida, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the Keys. Much of the rest of the state is bracing for emergency. With images of the flooding and destruction in Houston fresh in the national mind, residents of South Florida began taking early precautions nearly a week in advance. Among them: buying tremendous quantities of bottled water. The emergency guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to keep on hand at least one gallon of water per person and pet, presumably not counting fish. To meet this imperative, many Floridians descended on grocery stores, where aisles of bottled water were reportedly dwindling or already empty as early as Monday—five to six days before the storm is projected to potentially make landfall.

That early grocery rush could leave people without bottled water. Making matters worse, prices of bottled water on Amazon have reportedly increased since news of the hurricane broke. Even at regular prices, preparing for the CDC-recommended two weeks with cases of bottled water conceivably could cost a family of four with one dog more than $500, if they could only find 16-ounce bottles. Given the serious stakes, certain corners of the internet have surfaced a technique for water preservation that is applicable in just such an instance. As long as the municipal water system is still intact, “tap water” can be run from a faucet into a storage vessel—a jug, if you will. A canteen or large bottle will also work, as could a food-grade watertight sack. Factory-bottled water costs around 2,000 times as much as artisanal-bottled. It’s not recommended to be stored for longer than two years. Meanwhile, tap water can be stored for up to six months. “Well, I don’t have a jug!” some people might say. The nice thing about jugs is that they are purchasable and reusable. As are collapsible sacks. They keep until whenever you need them, and they are environmentally less costly to ship than cases of bottled water. This means less burning of fossil fuel, and so less carbon flowing into the atmosphere, and so less warming of the oceans, and so less intensification of the very weather patterns that bring about the need for stockpiling water.