How asleep should truck drivers be on the job? Many people say, “not asleep at all. Wait, why is that even a question?” Over the past several years, this has become a question of health policy that has morphed into a question about the role of government. A string of high-profile incidents involving somnolent truck drivers and railroad engineers have called attention to an emerging sleep disorder. For one, a conductor crashed a train into a crowded station in Hoboken, New Jersey, injuring more than 100 people. He was found to have the condition, called obstructive sleep apnea, which affects alertness and can cause people to spontaneously fall asleep even during the most stimulating tasks. In March of last year, the Obama administration proposed that this sort of incident should be prevented when possible. One proactive approach was to begin requiring screening train engineers and truck drivers for sleep apnea. This turned out to be a politically divisive idea. On Friday, the Trump administration announced that it had withdrawn that proposed requirement, as part of a comprehensive effort to eliminate regulations that could ostensibly limit economic growth.

This was met with consternation from consumer- and health-advocacy organizations. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, for one, which has advocated for screening truckers for the sleep disorder for years, told Bloomberg the agency is “disappointed” that the Department of Transportation withdrew the “much-needed” rule. The sleep-inducing condition, which affects at least one in 10 people to some degree, is increasingly common. In serious cases, obstructive sleep apnea can render a person with symptoms that sound like classic narcolepsy, falling asleep with little-to-no warning. In this way it is similar to narcolepsy, only the primary problem is respiratory. People with the condition do not breathe well while sleeping at night, which degrades the quality of the sleep, and leaves people impaired and exhausted during the day. The condition is present among many people who report sleeping well and for seven or eight hours each night, unaware that the breathing interruptions are precluding deep, restorative cycles. Hence the demand for screening—at least among people whose jobs involve commanding enormous machines at high velocities in close proximity to other humans. The sleep disorder has become more common and better-known in recent years as the average human body size has increased. People snore because their airways are slightly compressed, leading air to be forced through a narrow space and create a trumpet-like effect. This is partly due to the collapse that occurs when lying on one’s back, and partly due simply to anatomical differences among people.