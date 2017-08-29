By all accounts, DARE—the acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, an anti-drug education program founded in 1983 and, for a time, taught in up to 75 percent of American middle and high schools—doesn’t work: Students who’ve undergone the program are just as likely to use drugs as those who haven’t, and may be even more likely to drink or smoke cigarettes. That said: DARE definitely worked on me. As a high-school student the only thing I feared more than sex was drugs. Though I drank plenty in college, I refused to even be in the same room as marijuana (let alone everything else my classmates were doing). I held out until I was 24, and then I only smoked pot because a man hurt my feelings badly enough that I was willing to risk ... death, or whatever else I thought was going to happen to me, in order not to feel them. But I was fine, like I have been fine every time I’ve smoked since, which hasn’t been that much, I swear. I stopped worrying, for the most part, until recently, when I first read about something called “cyclic vomiting syndrome,” and how smoking weed could cause it.

Cyclic vomiting syndrome is, I think, the best and worst clinical term for a condition that I’ve ever heard. Most clinical terms somewhat obscure the grossness of the thing described (think “incontinence” for diarrhea), but not cyclic vomiting syndrome (or CVS). It is pretty clear, pretty immediately, that what you are in for here is nonstop puking, in episodes lasting anywhere from a few hours to several days at a time. The exact cause is unknown, though there are a number of factors thought to contribute: emotional stress (particularly in children), hot weather, overeating, fatigue, migraines. A diagnosis of CVS is most common among young children, though the number of diagnoses among adults is increasing—and one of the reasons for that increase may be pot. A study published in 2012 found that marijuana use may be as high as 40 to 50 percent among male CVS patients. (While studies show that the typical patient for CVS linked to marijuana use is a middle-aged white man, women and minorities are also susceptible.) So, because I fear throwing up about as much as I fear drugs, I decided to speak to a medical professional to find out how likely it is that the average casual pot smoker will develop CVS.

Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, tells me he saw patients with CVS for years before the wider medical profession realized there may be a link between the syndrome and marijuana use. “I would see people in the emergency department with heavy and chronic [marijuana] use who would have these vomiting syndromes with abdominal pain, and we just didn't know what it was,” he says. He describes CVS as an “underrecognized and underreported” phenomenon. Part of the reason it took so long to draw a link between marijuana use and CVS may be that marijuana is typically thought to reduce nausea. “If you look at the pharmacology of cannabinoids, there are multiple types of cannabinoids, and at low doses, the majority of these cannabinoids are antiemetic,” says Glatter. “But with higher and heavier usage what you develop is this paradoxical effect, this incidence of vomiting and nausea.”