Recently, I quit getting gel manicures. I pretended the reasons were virtuous, even ambitious— to save money, and maybe to become an Instagram-famous nail artist in my own right. I told myself the trendy no-makeup makeup look applies to nails, too, and bought a basically-clear polish that cost so much I can’t talk about it. But the real reason I abandoned my gel manicure habit in favor of self-righteousness was more or less the same reason I give up most unnecessary indulgences I once loved: I became convinced it would give me skin cancer, and worse.

It started with a women’s magazine story, and then another. To quote the latter: “We receive so many warnings about the dangers of sunbeds, but they're no different than the UV lighting we use to set our gel manicures.” Well, except of the amount of skin exposed. And the strength of the lights used. But I knew what the writer meant. Still, this wasn’t enough to scare me off. What got to me was the warning that UV-A radiation, like that used in gel manicures to harden the nail polish and thus make it less likely to chip, “cause(s) signs of premature aging like dark spots and wrinkles.” No bodily function causes me more useless anxiety than ‘premature aging,’ and I know I’m not alone, because I read women’s magazines, which are almost single-mindedly devoted to its prevention.

I stayed off the ‘cures for two full months before deciding to do some actual research, and then I reached out to Paolo Boffetta, the director of cancer prevention at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. I spent several minutes of our interview trying to explain the way gel manicures work: Most will involve five to ten minutes of exposure to approximately 50 to 60 percent of the back side of the hand, and generally, you wouldn’t get this treatment done more than twice a month. Boffetta is very clear that heavy exposure to UV light does carry the potential to increase one’s risk for skin cancer, but gel manicures probably aren’t the place to worry about it. “Being exposed to such a low dose, for only a few minutes, on only a small percent of the total surface of the body — we don't have any data on that, because the risk would be so small that it would be almost impossible to detect it,” says Boffetta. We take a much greater risk every time we go outside on a sunny day. “Being outside on a very sunny day will make a much bigger difference, in terms of the amount of exposure people get compared to this sort of thing,” he adds. Among groups of people considered at-risk for skin cancer, gel manicure-getters are very low on the list — far below anyone who ever sunbathes, or lives in a sunny place, or works outdoors.

Additionally, the risk posed by UV light exposure is greater in adolescence. “'The risk with UV is largely with its ability to interact with the DNA,” he says. “That's why early exposure is more harmful than exposure later, because people who have this damage to the DNA done early on may accumulate more effects over time.”