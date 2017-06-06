As the Senate debates the health law’s repeal, a look back at how insurers treated pre-existing conditions before the Affordable Care Act.

People who have any kind of medical condition are at the heart of the debate over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. About a quarter of adults under 65 have these so-called pre-existing conditions, and they are most vulnerable to any change in the current law, which prohibits charging sick people more for insurance. The replacement bill that passed the House of Representatives, the American Health Care Act, would allow states to do just that for people with a gap of 63 days in their insurance coverage. It would also allow insurers to stop covering certain services, even for people with continuous coverage. An estimated 23 percent of people who had a gap in their insurance coverage in 2015 also had a pre-existing condition. Under the House bill, insurers couldn’t deny customers policies altogether—something that happened to 18 percent of people who applied for coverage before the ACA. Here’s the rather infamous example from 2009 of “Baby Alex”—a 4-month-old who was, at 17 pounds, deemed uninsurably fat, according to ABC News: Baby Alex, who is 25 inches long and weighs about 17 pounds, falls into the 99th percentile for height and weight for his age, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Rocky Mountain Health Plans insurance underwriters used those guidelines to deny coverage for Alex since he was above the 95th percentile, saying he had a “pre-existing condition” of obesity. (In that case, media scorn saved the day, and Alex got his coverage in the end.)

But under the new bill, there’s no limit on how much more insurers could charge people based on health conditions they have. In states that applied for waivers to charge more, insurers “would charge very high prices, and people wouldn’t be able to afford it,” says Gary Claxton, the director of the Health Care Marketplace Project at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “It would be pretty much the same as declining them.” This would happen thanks to a cruel actuarial reality: Insurers can’t afford to cover only people who have severe health needs. There have to be some people paying in who aren’t going to use their insurance plans very much. If a state waived the essential health benefits—the list of 10 services, like mental-health and maternity care, that Obamacare required insurers to cover—insurers would likely sell bare-bones policies, along with comprehensive policies that covered a range of medical conditions. But the only people who would sign up for the comprehensive plans would be those who needed them. So insurers, in turn, would either jack up their rates or stop offering the plans entirely. Among the customers that insurers would surcharge before Obamacare were women who had Caesarian sections—that is, if they didn’t deny them outright, as the New York Times showed in 2008: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, which has about 300,000 members with individual coverage, used to exclude repeat Caesareans, but recently began to cover them—for a 25 percent increase in premiums for five years. Claxton (and the Congressional Budget Office) also suggested that, if healthy people end up getting a discount on their insurance, some might play the system. They could avoid telling insurers that they were continuously covered—thus qualifying for the cheaper, healthy rate. If they switched insurers every open enrollment period, there would be no way to keep track of whether they were continuously covered or not.