Okay, not quit. Go without. I’d say cleanse if the word hadn’t been corrupted by the less wholesome sides of the weight-loss and wellness industries. There are expensive multi-day digital detox programs that a person can go through, but I’m not sure they’re necessary, or likely to lead long-term results. I care about results. One of the few evidence-based trendy approaches to losing weight right now is something called “intermittent fasting.” And an intriguing iteration is known as the “every other day diet.” The idea is that you eat whatever you want one day, then significantly limit yourself the next—say, to a single, modest meal. Most people don’t eat enough during the unrestricted, gorging days to compensate for the caloric deficit created during the “fasting” days. By the end of the week, these people tend to have eaten less overall. The approach is less extreme (or potentially dangerous) than outright fasting for a prologed period, and it’s more psychologically manageable than trying to take on a restrictive diet every day forever.

More importantly, by the end of the month and year, you’ll very likely have a different relationship to food and hunger. The gorge days will become less egregious. The “fasting” days will become less painful. The process is meant to help people get used to hunger—something most in wealthy countries rarely experience beyond a very mild “sure, I could eat something” sensation that we address quickly. Intermittent fasting is meant to break a sort of addiction— not to food, but to the feeling of being almost constantly full. I think there could be something to this idea when it comes to social media, too, in terms of re-learning intentionality. It could mean a relationship to Facebook or Twitter that’s sustainable, maybe even healthy. Looking back on the year, or the decade, or your entire life, how much of it would you like to have spent scrolling through social/news apps? Specifically, how much of it would you like to spend reading or ranting about Donald Trump? If the answer is all of it, or even a few entire weeks out of any given year, then okay, a lot of people are on pace to hit that mark. All good. For any responsible citizen of the world, the answer is something more than zero percent. But for most humans, to remain sane and effective, the answer is also less than 100. So readers have been asking me this question a lot: In terms of health, how much is too much news? Too much social media? And the corollaries: When am I being a responsible, informed citizen, and when am I unnecessarily bathing myself in stress hormones? Am I going to die younger because of the tenuous state of American democracy? Is it grossly privileged to worry about my own stress hormones when I’m not the one whose home is being washed away by the sea?