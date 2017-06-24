“I think that—and I should be careful about how I say this, but—I do think using Facebook sometimes feels like using heroin,” Vivek Murthy, the recent-past U.S. Surgeon General, said yesterday. The comment came at the Aspen Ideas Festival, in a room with green tape on the floor in the shape of a rectangular box, along with about 100 people who came to participate in an experiment about social isolation and ideological polarization. The session was called “Creating Connections in a Divided World.” So of course Facebook came up. Before the start of the experiment, Murthy noted that Americans report being twice as lonely today as compared to the 1980s, and that this is a serious health concern. The question to before us was, why the loneliness? Why do we divide and isolate ourselves? The setup was simple. A moderator posed a series of questions to the group. For example, if you could be a fabric, silk or corduroy? Everyone is then supposed to choose a side, and then physically move toward one side of the big green box or the other, depending on how strongly you identify with a given answer. One of the more interesting prompts was: Do you identify more as a hand-shaker, or a hugger?

It turns out almost everyone is a hugger. At least, they say they are. The handshake is still the default. It turns out that our former surgeon general is also a hugger, I note. I actually wrote down his position on every question. He was somewhere between silk and corduroy. On the question of whether he would choose friends over health, he would choose friends. Though, he noted, “If I didn’t have any friends, that would influence my health.” The fair point there was that some of the questions are more a matter of semantics—as they are in real life, and the point was to see how the crowd divided itself, and then try to reconcile why divides exist in real life. A recurring answer was often that people just thought about the question differently. Among the most contentious prompts: “To up my emotional well-being, I would spend time with others” versus “To up my emotional well-being, I would spend time with myself.” (“Up” is here used, chalkboard-scratchingly, as a verb.) The prompt created much chatter among the crowed about introverts and extroverts. Murthy lands a little with myself of middle. When called to comment, he added a caveat “Though I know if I went weeks and weeks without social connection, I would not do well.” He clarified that although people love to talk about their introversion or extroversion, “We all need some level of social connection.” The room nodded collectively. Professor of psychology at Brigham Young Unviersity Julianne Holt-Lunstad was standing near Murthy, and she noted that even at Walden Pond, Thoreau used to host “ragers.”