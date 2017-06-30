How much mortality in the U.S. will increase if the Senate passes its health-care bill, according to a new analysis

A professional acquaintance was complaining to me last week about her indolent husband. Apparently he lives mostly on their couch, and his hobbies are eating and drinking. He eats decently when she cooks, but otherwise it’s Doritos and Mountain-Dew-type bedlam. There’s nothing he can do about all that, he says. This is how he was born to be. I wondered why she was telling me this. Her point was that several years ago he developed diabetes, and he became the perfect patient, in terms of showing up for doctors’ appointments and taking his prescription for metformin, which can help control his blood sugar. But he didn’t do anything to change his lifestyle—meaning eating well and moving. If anything, he got worse on those fronts. Seeing the doctor and taking medicine can be important steps in treating a metabolic syndrome, but he got the impression that just by doing so he was taking care of himself. This sort of psychological trap snags some people. Studies have even found that we tend to rate our own health more highly within weeks of acquiring health insurance, even if we’re doing nothing to actually make ourselves healthier. So could there be some paradoxical effect to health insurance? Something that offsets the obvious benefits?

On that note, in critiques of the Affordable Care Act—which has led to sizable improvements in health-care access—some Republican officials have argued that expanding insurance coverage hasn’t actually improved the health of the country. That could be due to psychological traps like the above, and to inefficiencies and errors in the healthcare system, and to the fact that while more people have coverage, it may not be usable, meaningful coverage. How beneficial, really, is health insurance? Like everything undertaken in pursuit of health, returns vary person to person and case to case. But when constructing a health-care system for an entire nation, there is reason to know the stakes at a broad level. And despite all the factors above, health insurance time and again proves to be a life-saving proposition. This was confirmed this week with one of the most comprehensive studies to date, a meta-analysis published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, titled “The Relationship of Health Insurance and Mortality: Is Lack of Insurance Deadly?” The finding was an unsurprising yes. But the degree of deadliness was what interested me. Is lacking health insurance really deadly, or just sort of? The researchers were Steffie Woolhandler and David Himmelstein, both physicians and distinguished professors in the CUNY School of Public Health at Hunter College. They calculated that if the Senate health-care bill passes, an additional 28,600 Americans will die each year due to medical conditions that could have been prevented or treated if the person had health insurance.