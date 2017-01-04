Here’s the health reform we really need: 90-minute yoga classes should be banned. Everywhere I look—whether in my ClassPass app, which is like BlueApron for exercise, or in MindBody, which is like Uber for your glutes—too many yoga classes on offer are 75 or 90 minutes long. Most classes, blessedly, stop there, but I’ve occasionally even seen two-hour-long meditation classes—for the woman who has everything, I guess, except a job. Make no mistake: I love yoga. I would simply like to do less of it when I go. I have been “coming to the mat,” as the most annoying among us say, since I was a Texan teen-ager, sending my “sitz bones” skyward on the lonesome prairie. I have taken yoga classes of all different lengths in various countries. Never, ever have I left one that lasted 60 minutes and thought, "dang! I wish that had been longer." I say this, in part, for the obvious efficiency reasons. We live a fast-paced digital lifestyle, yada yada. But even if this were the sleepier time of typewriters and Seinfeld, 90 minutes would be too freaking long to spend regretting your recent furniture purchase while throwing your legs over your head (unless you’re on your moon cycle!)

We can all recognize the calm desperation with which yoga instructors try to fill the extraneous minutes of an hour-and-a-half stretch-a-thon. In one class I took while living in Los Angeles, the instructor padded things by having us choose “partners” who would physically hold us in some of the trickier poses. Then we switch, and the holder becomes the holdee. Leaving aside the fact that if you’re getting grappled by a silver-haired arty man in Los Angeles, you should at least be getting a long-awaited launch to your acting career for the trouble, this “partnership” was completely unnecessary. Under other instructors, these are poses we would do anyway, all by ourselves. In D.C., where people are too uptight to touch strangers, I've seen what could be a 60-minute class go to 90 with the help of long announcements about upcoming “retreats,” or worse, chanting. Stereotypes about the practice suggest that people who go to yoga don’t care about wasting time (see, for example: “If you’re not into yoga, if you have half a brain.”) But anxious people go to yoga, too—it’s how we persuade our therapists that we’re trying to get better. And anyway, it might behoove even non-angsty Americans to do more yoga, but in smaller bursts. There aren’t many good studies on yoga, but some suggest you only need to do a few minutes of it regularly to reap health benefits. One paper found that just one 20-minute yoga session temporarily improved working memory. Another showed that a 12-minute yoga routine, practiced daily or every other day, led to better bone density. If the “every day” part is key—which we’ll never know until the government makes funding yoga research a priority, haha—then shorter surely is better, or at least more realistic.