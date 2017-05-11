SALT LAKE CITY—In the mid-2000s, when Vicki Rieke’s mom was being treated for her second bout of colon cancer in a hospital out of state, doctors suggested it was time to get tested. Colon cancer can be genetic, but it is also one of the more preventable cancers. A genetic test could give Vicki and her siblings life-saving information. As it turns out, her mom, Dianne King, did have a mutation for Lynch syndrome. The condition predisposes people to a whole host of cancers. (She passed away last month after her sixth cancer.) Her children had a 50/50 percent chance of inheriting that Lynch syndrome mutation. So when the test requested by her mom’s doctors came back positive for Rieke, too, that news didn’t shock her. “It was kind of just not surprising with my mom’s history,” she said. The shocker came more than 10 years later: Rieke, who is now 46, got retested at a new lab in Utah, and it turns out she never had Lynch syndrome in the first place.

I met Rieke earlier this year at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, where I was shadowing doctors as they counseled patients with genetic predispositions to cancer. That’s what I expected to see, anyway, and I did. What I didn’t expect to see was doctors having to explain a baffling negative result. (The Huntsman Cancer Institute, it should be noted, has separately been in the news because of high-level disputes about its relationship with the University of Utah.) “I’m really kind of shocked,” Rieke kept saying during her appointment. “You know how crazy this is to think about now.” For more than a decade, she’s lived with the weight of a potentially deadly mutation. Rieke was getting regular colonoscopies to check for precancerous polyps—a standard procedure for people deemed high-risk for colon cancer. She’s never actually had a polyp. At her last checkup, her doctor also pushed for a hysterectomy because uterine cancer is another risk of Lynch syndrome. She declined—much to her relief. Oh, and she remembered: She can cancel her next colonoscopy now. “Do you take the first result or the second result?” Rieke’s doctor, Jewel Samadder, thinks she was originally tested as part of a research study because it did not show up in her medical records. (Though her other doctors were somehow aware of her Lynch syndrome diagnosis. It’s been so long, no one is quite sure how.) “The problem is research labs don’t have quality assurance. They’re in their own lab with a cookbook recipe,” Samadder said. Research studies can involve hundreds if not thousands of samples, and those labs do not have the detailed sample tracking required of commercial labs. That’s why Samadder ordered up another test, this time with a commercial lab regulated by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). All U.S. labs that provide results for patient care must be CLIA certified.