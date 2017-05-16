Earlier this week, the Trump administration moved forward with plans to withhold global-health funding for organizations that “perform or actively promote abortion” abroad. This move revives an older policy that restricted funds for family-planning organizations—groups that focus on things like contraception and maternal health—and goes further to apply to all global-health funding. As a result, some fear it could wreak havoc on global HIV/AIDS-relief efforts. Global-health advocates and experts are concerned that the expanded rule could hinder one of the largest disease-relief projects any country has undertaken: the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, an initiative that has invested billions of dollars in providing HIV/AIDS counseling and testing, distributing life-saving antiretroviral medication, and training hundreds of thousands of health-care workers around the world, to great success. PEPFAR relies on a web of clinics, supply chains, and foreign governments working together, and the expanded policy could, some fear, force clinics and community-health organizations to choose between restricting their services or doing without U.S. government funding.

PEPFAR has historically been exempted from previous versions of the revived policy, known as the Mexico City Policy—or, to critics, the global gag rule. The U.S. government first illegalized direct funding of abortions abroad in the 1970s. Ronald Reagan then enacted Mexico City Policy in 1984 to block family-planning funding to any foreign nongovernmental organization that provides abortion-related services, even if those services were paid for by sources other than the U.S. government. Every Republican president since Reagan has enacted some form of the rule, and every Democratic president has undone it. But the State Department’s new initiative, now dubbed “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance,” expands the amount of funding affected from $600 million to $8.8 billion, $6 billion of which comes from PEPFAR. In its previous incarnation, the Mexico City Policy seems to have done little to reduce the number of abortions abroad. As I’ve previously written, the policy was actually associated with a reverse effect: an increase in the rate of abortions, including unsafe abortions in the countries it affected. The policy also denied funding to NGOs that provided contraception, which is believed to decrease the abortion rate by lowering the number of pregnancies in the first place. Now, critics say the revised version of the rule could do significant harm to PEPFAR, which has been called George W. Bush’s greatest legacy.

When the executive order was announced earlier this year, Stephen J. Morrisson, the director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, was concerned about the lack of clear information on how the decision to expand the policy to include PEPFAR was made, and how the potential consequences would be dealt with. Since then, he says, his feelings haven’t changed much. “There is not a very transparent process by which we got to this point,” Morrisson says, adding that some terms of the statement are likely only to cause further confusion. Morrisson sees the executive order as a move meant to appeal to more conservative evangelicals within Donald Trump’s base, who are in support of curbing abortion both in the U.S. and abroad. “This is political theater,” Morrisson contends—a move that he believes dovetails with Trump’s recent executive order promoting “religious freedom” and his commencement address at Liberty University, a conservative-leaning evangelical college. Elizabeth Radin, an epidemiologist at Columbia University, echoed a common concern among experts that the policy would create a chilling effect: Amidst the confusion about the policy’s particulars, and a fear among local organizations that they may get the facts wrong, NGOs might self-censor and limit the services they provide for fear of losing funding. As the author Jill Fillipovic has written, “what it means to ‘actively promote’ abortion is vexing.”