When I was a kid, someone told me that running a fan too close to my face was dangerous to my health, and I’ve kind of believed it ever since. For the 20-some years since, I’ve assumed that person was one of my parents, but when I mentioned this to them recently, neither had any idea what I was talking about. “That doesn’t sound like something I’d believe,” my dad said, and he’s right, it doesn’t. But I know someone in my home once told me to move my fan further away from my bed so I wouldn’t get sick overnight, and if it wasn’t my parents, then who was it? My best guess at this time is a paranoid babysitter. No matter that I never encountered any substantiating evidence; the idea of a fan’s concentrated breeze making me sick held enough intuitive sway in my childhood psyche that it stuck there. Even though I know now that it isn’t exactly true, I wonder if there’s something to the idea—it had to come from somewhere. Right?

In fact, many cultures across the globe have their own stories of wind-based illnesses, says Frank Bures, author of The Geography of Madness. In his book, Bures writes that some ancient Chinese medical texts warned readers of “wind insanity” and even “wind stupidity.” Variations on these beliefs persist today, too; in Italy, people wear scarves around their necks to protect against colpo d’aria (a hit of air), and in the Czech Republic, some people fear the wind from air conditioners and refrigerators, believing they cause rheumatism, among other health issues. Most (if not all) Americans have been told not to go outside with wet hair lest we “catch a chill”—a belief in a cause-and-effect model with little scientific backing. Perhaps the most extreme form of these supposed illnesses can be found in Korea, where they call it something else: fan death, or the belief that running a fan in an enclosed room will actually kill you.

Fears about electric fans in Korea seem to date back as early as 1927, when a story called “Strange Harm From Electric Fans” was printed in Jungoe Ilbo (“Domestic and International Daily”), warning readers that the new technology came with a risk of nausea, facial paralysis, and even asphyxiation—the theory there being that the fan’s circulation of stale air causes its user to choke on their own carbon dioxide. Fifty or so years later, Bures tells me, a Korean man was reportedly found dead in his room, the windows and doors shut, with two electric fans running. Bures attributes the prominence of the modern fan-death myth to this case. Ever since, stories of supposed “fan deaths” have appeared regularly in South Korean news sources, particularly in the summer months. “That's how these things usually go,” says Bures. “You can't necessarily prove that the wind killed the person, and in a way it doesn't matter, because everyone believes it's the fan.” Some suggest the fan death myth was even propagated by the South Korean government to curb the use of electricity during the 1970s energy crisis.