The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the American Health Care Act, a revived (and revised) version of the Republican health-care bill that was pulled in March. This time, the bill included several provisions that will likely affect health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, estimated to be about a quarter of the adult, non-elderly population.

Under Obamacare, insurers had to charge people the same amount, regardless of their health status. The AHCA would change that, allowing states to apply for waivers to charge sicker people more if those people had a gap in their insurance coverage. Those states would then get $138 billion over 10 years to help defray costs for sick people by creating high-risk pools, among other things.

The idea behind this provision is that it would make health insurance cheaper for people who are relatively healthy, while sick people would be in their own, subsidized risk pool. As they debated on the House floor Thursday, Republican members consistently assured their audience that their bill would still protect pre-existing conditions.