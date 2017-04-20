For years, researchers have been complaining: This is some schwag.

Since marijuana is still illegal under federal law, scientists who want to study the drug in their labs have to get it from a government-licensed facility at the University of Mississippi. Such has been the arrangement for decades. And in that time, the weed you can buy on the street and now in legal dispensaries has become way stronger.

This is a longstanding problem. A new paper out in Scientific Reports finally puts some numbers on exactly how bad it is.

When it comes to THC, the chemical that gets you high in marijuana, the government-grown variety averaged around 5 percent. Strains from dispensaries in four cities—Denver, Oakland, Sacramento, and Seattle—averaged from 15 to 20 percent.

Levels of cannabidiol or CBD, a chemical in marijuana that doesn’t get you high but is increasingly considered medically important, also varied quite a bit. The government’s strains averaged out to 6 percent, while the dispensaries’ strains ranged from an average of 8 to 13 percent.