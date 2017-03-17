“I could take a bath in Paris while listening to someone in Los Angeles complain about her dating life.”

I’m not an early adopter. I’ll only start wearing new styles of clothing once they’re practically out of date, and I won’t move into a neighborhood until it’s fully saturated with upscale coffee shops. I was the last person I know to download music and to stop paying for long-distance phone calls. Podcasts were different. I took to them instantly, or at least as soon as I noticed them on my computer. Before long, listening to podcasts was almost medicinal. This was partly because I’m an expatriate—an American living in Paris. I didn’t just miss specific people back home, I missed knowing what Americans were doing, thinking, and talking about. After more than a dozen years away, my cultural references were dated, and I often spoke in turn-of-the-century slang. Movies and TV shows were little help. Most were heavily produced, and usually arrived in France after a lag. But podcasts downloaded everywhere simultaneously. And many were essentially just long, unedited conversations. I could take a bath in Paris while listening to someone in Los Angeles complain about her dating life. Podcasts immersed me in colloquial English and put me back in the American zeitgeist.

At first, this seemed like a virtuous habit. Unlike the time sink of binge-watching a TV series, podcasts actually made me more efficient. Practically every dull activity—folding laundry, applying make-up—became tolerable when I did it while listening to a country singer describing his hardscrabble childhood, or a novelist defending her open marriage. ­­ Sure, most of my conversation soon consisted of small facts that I’d heard on a previous day’s podcast. But my obsession was educational. I was learning American history by listening to Presidential, which devoted an episode to each president. And as a mother of three with a full-time job, podcasts gave me the illusion of having a vibrant social life. I was constantly “meeting” new people. My favorite hosts started to seem like friends: I could detect small shifts in their moods, and tell when they were flirting with guests. Unlike actual friendships, which were tinged with jealousy and resentment, these were stress-free. A good podcast conversation was like a dinner party full of fascinating people, but without the risk of saying something stupid and embarrassing myself. I soon realized that my real-life friends were listening to podcasts too. “Terry sounds a little bored. I think she's not an animal person,” one emailed me recently, while listening to Fresh Air host Terry Gross interview a wildlife photographer. (Gross perked up once the photographer described how being away at photo shoots affected his marriage).