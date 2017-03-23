People want more medical leave, but like other perks, they prefer for it to come from companies

Most Americans don’t get fully paid medical leave, but they want it. According to a massive Pew Research survey released today, only 47 percent of people who took time off from work for medical or family reasons did so while receiving their regular salary, while 36 percent took time off with no pay. (The rest received partial pay.) Those at lower incomes were much less likely to get paid leave than wealthier people were. The U.S. is the world’s only advanced economy in which workers aren’t guaranteed paid leave of any kind, and Americans don’t seem too happy with this status quo: 85 percent of respondents told Pew that workers should get paid leave to deal with their own health conditions. (Americans were more likely to endorse paid medical leave than maternity, paternity, or caregiver leave.) Interestingly, the survey respondents—regardless of political affiliation—overwhelmingly thought employers, not the federal government, should be responsible for paying them during their leave.

The most popular way to bring about paid leave in the U.S. was to encourage employers to provide it by offering tax credits. (This business-friendly proposal far outranked taxing rich people more.) People were about evenly split on whether the federal government should require employers to offer paid leave or not. “In general, the public has a more positive view of policies that incentivize employers or employees rather than those that create a new government fund to finance and administer the benefit,” the Pew researchers write. This mirrors an interesting quirk in health care: People seem to trust their own employers more than the federal government to handle their health benefits and insurance, even though people end up more satisfied when the government provides it. In some ways, this is just a side effect of Americans’ eroding trust in government, which is near all-time lows. Just one in five Americans trust the government "always or most of the time," according to a 2015 Pew poll. Meanwhile, American trust in businesses is considerably stronger. Not only does “big business” outperform Congress on measures of public confidence, “small business” is the one of the most trusted “institutions” in the U.S., according to Gallup—second only to the military. That faith is revealed in this current Pew survey on paid leave, in which two-thirds of workers said they “believe their employer cares a great deal or a fair amount about the personal well-being of their employees.”

It’s also reflected in Americans’ ambivalence about leaving health-care up to the government. In the years before Obamacare was passed, the majority of people Gallup surveyed said it is the responsibility of the government to make sure all Americans have health-care coverage. After the law was implemented and its warts became evident, however, the majority of Americans began saying insurance coverage wasn’t the government’s role. Now, the number is back up to a slight majority of 52 percent—still lower than any time before 2009. And only about half of those who say the government should have a role in ensuring health-care coverage say that insurance should be handled solely through the government (as in, through a single-payer system), rather than through corporations. Just where does this trust in the redistributive power of corporations come from? It likely dates back to that (in)famous work ethic of our Protestant forbears, but in The Atlantic last year, Elizabeth Samet offered up a more recent source: The influential steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. In The Gospel of Wealth, he wrote that “it was the ‘duty of the man of Wealth’ to solve ‘the problem of Rich and Poor.’ His philanthropy was animated by the idea that the rich man was in fact better suited than government to addressing the issue by virtue of his ‘superior wisdom, experience, and ability to administer.’”