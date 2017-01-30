I can vividly recall being a kid, standing in front of a mirror, and wishing I was someone else. Maybe I could be Christina Aguilera or Jennifer Lopez; Beyonce or Aaliyah. They were all singers who shared the one thing I coveted for the better part of my 26 years—not their musical talent, but their “good hair.”

I used to loathe the days I had to sit in the kitchen while my mom worked her comb through my tight, unyielding curls. As I drove my nails into the seat of my chair, I imagined having the long, straight tresses of the famous women I admired. Some days I would go into the bathroom and pull a t-shirt over my forehead so that the collar hugged my hairline and the rest fell down my back and I could pretend to have long hair.

It was a curious way to behave, because I don’t ever remember feeling ashamed of my blackness. I grew up with loving parents who prioritized teaching black history and culture to my three siblings and me. Our family read books on the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade, black artwork lined the walls of our home, and my parents took us to museums and movies that featured black stories. I’ve come to realize that I was not ashamed to be black, but I was ashamed of a significant marker of my blackness—my hair.

Black hair has always been contentious and political in the United States and around the world. Black girls who wear their natural curls are threatened with expulsion from school, black people at work are told their hair is unprofessional, and blacks at all levels of fame and success can face social ridicule for how their hair looks. A “Good Hair Study” released recently by the Perception Institute found that the majority of its 4,163 male and female participants, regardless of race, “show implicit bias against black women’s textured hair.” White women, however, showed the strongest signs of both implicit and explicit bias toward black women’s textured hair. The study also found that black women face “high levels of anxiety” about their hair more often than white women.

Hair became a symbol of difference between black slaves and their white owners.

In their 2002 book Hair Story: Untangling the Roots of Black Hair in America, Lori Tharps and her co-author Ayana Byrd traced the history of black people’s relationship with their hair from 15th-century Africa through the present day United States. “Hair was considered something sacred in Africa. It was considered holy almost, because the hair was really one’s identity,” Tharps said. “A person could tell everything about another person based on their hairstyle.”

Slavery changed that. Hair became a symbol of difference between black slaves and their white owners, Tharps said. How slaves chose to wear their hair wasn’t a matter of beauty, it was a matter of acceptance and survival. Tharps summarized this point in an essay she wrote for The Grio:

“The term ‘good hair’ harks back to antebellum America, when slaves knew that the less African they appeared, the better treatment they would receive from slave owners. Hair was the number one marker of negritude. It was also the most malleable ethnic trait. Using a combination of homemade concoctions and ingenious straightening methods, the slaves worked tirelessly at making their hair seem less foreign to their white masters. In return, they hoped that their straightened locks would aid them in being chosen for the coveted house jobs instead of working in the fields.”

That idea of mimicking the European aesthetic permeated black existence—for both men and women—as we found increasingly sophisticated ways to “tame” our kinky locks in order to satisfy white standards. Mass media and social conditioning reinforced a preference for white features, so much so that black people judged each other based on whether or not they had “good hair.” Because, as Tharps and Byrd wrote in their book: “There was no excuse for ‘nappy,’ or unstraightened, hair.” In the 1970s, products known as lye hair relaxers, which straightened black hair using harsh chemical combinations, took off in the United States. Blacks at that time also turned to wigs and hair extensions, or weaves, to get the look they desired.