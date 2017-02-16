Last week, the pharmaceutical company Merck pulled the plug on a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug trial. The drug verubecestat, an outside committee concluded, had “virtually no chance” of benefit for patients with the disease. The failure of one drug is of course disappointing, but verubecestat is only the latest in a string of failed trials all attempting the same strategy to battle Alzheimer’s. That pattern of failure has provoked some rather public soul-searching about the basic hypothesis that has guided Alzheimer’s research for the past quarter century. The “amyloid hypothesis” began with a simple observation: Alzheimer’s patients have an unusual buildup of the protein amyloid in their brains. Thus, drugs that prevent or remove the amyloid should slow the onset of dementia. Yet all drugs targeting amyloid—including solanezumab from Eli Lilly and bapineuzumab from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, to add a few more high-profile flameouts to the fail pile—have not worked so far.

After Merck’s announcement last week, one neurologist told Bloomberg that “there is mounting evidence—of which this is another piece—that removing amyloid once people have established dementia is closing the barn door after the cows have left.” An advisor to a life sciences venture-capital firm tweeted, “I've been a long-term adherent of the amyloid hypothesis, but starting to feel like this”: “This” was a gif of the Black Knight from Monty Python, arms missing but still adamant he had suffered nothing worse than a flesh wound. And well, the amyloid hypothesis is not dead yet. Large clinical trials targeting are amyloid are still underway—either using new, potentially more powerful anti-amyloid drugs or trying out the previously failed drugs in patients with less advanced Alzheimer’s. These trials will likely affirm the amyloid hypothesis or kill it for good. With the benefit of hindsight, the story of the amyloid hypothesis will be written either as one where scientists soldiered on despite setbacks, or one where a wrong idea derailed a field for 25 years. And the field of Alzheimer’s research is no stranger to ideas inflated, abandoned, and sometimes resurrected. * * * When Dennis Selkoe first started doing research on Alzheimer’s in the 1970s, the importance of amyloid was not the dominant idea in a field that might need shaking up. It was the upstart idea doing the shaking up. At the time, Alzheimer’s researchers were considering the cholinergic hypothesis, which posits that a decline in the neurotransmitter acetylcholine is the cause of the disease. The handful of available Alzheimer’s drugs come out of this line of research. But it never produced an outright cure, and lack of acetylcholine has since been abandoned as the root cause of Alzheimer’s. These trials will likely affirm the amyloid hypothesis or kill it for good. Selkoe—who is now a leading proponent of the amyloid hypothesis and a neurologist at Harvard—was not that interested in acetylcholine. He actually started out studying the buildup of tau protein, which is behind yet another hypothesis for the cause of Alzheimer’s. But he left tau for the nascent amyloid field when he met George Glenner, who was gathering data on how amyloid can build up into waxy plaques throughout the body. Amyloid deposits in the kidneys can cause kidney failure; in hearts, it can cause heart failure. Wouldn’t it follow then, that amyloid deposits in the brain can cause brain failure? The apparent a-ha moment came in 1984, when Glenner indeed found the protein in the brain tissue of Alzheimer’s patients and purified it. (Glenner himself had systemic senile amyloidosis, where amyloid builds up in the body. He died in 1995.)