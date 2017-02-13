Isotretinoin, better known as Accutane, is the acne drug of last resort. It let me shed my skin—literally—for the price of some gnarly side effects.

For years, the cabinet underneath my bathroom sink was a graveyard of skin-care products, filled with the ghosts of face soaps, washes, toners, and scrubs past. Bottles of Neutrogena, Cetaphil, Proactiv, and Clean & Clear products were all laid to rest after my hopes that they would cure my blemished face were dashed, raised, and dashed again. Nothing I tried worked. A couple years and a handful of dermatologists later, piles of prescription products were also thrown into the landfill of acne medications in my bathroom. Tubes of Retin-A, Tazorac, and Epiduo cream, and antibiotics like doxycycline and tetracycline had all been prescribed to no avail. Whenever one pimple went away, another popped up in its place, like a game of whack-a-mole played on my forehead and chin. Even as I reached the end of my teens, when acne generally subsides, mine was only getting worse and my frustration and embarrassment continued to grow.

Eighty-five percent of young people experience some form of acne, and each year Americans spend more than $2 billion at the dermatologist trying to drive their zits away. Acne is practically a rite of passage—one that teens have gone through for centuries. In ancient Egypt, King Tut apparently suffered from blemishes, and the poor guy must have never found a regimen that worked—his home remedy was found buried alongside him in his tomb. “When we tell people you’ll need blood work, sometimes we see that fear or concern on their face.” After spending years entombing my own failed remedies beneath my sink, my senior year of high school I tried the first and last acne medication that would have a lasting impact. Isotretinoin (commonly referred to by one of its brand names, Accutane, even though its manufacturer pulled it from the market in 2009) was like a pimple’s kryptonite. I took two pills a day for six months and it crippled my acne for the long-term. But why does isotretinoin work so well? “We don’t really know,” said Joslyn Kirby, professor of dermatology at Penn State College of Medicine. “That’s part of the research that people at our group at Penn State are doing is looking into some of the changes in the oil glands in the skin called the sebaceous glands, and what is happening to the cells that might explain ... this sustained improvement.” What we do know is that the drug ultimately reduces inflammation and makes pores less hospitable to bacteria, Kirby said. It depends on the severity of the acne and how high patients and doctors decide to crank up the dosage, but the average length of treatment is four to six months. While a higher dosage, within safe limits, can reduce the amount of time on the drug, it can also make the side effects more intense.

These side effects contribute to why isotretinoin is often a last resort for curing severe acne. Extremely dry skin is one of the most common effects of the drug, but since it became FDA-approved to treat acne in 1982 it has also been linked to inflammatory bowel disease, depression, and increased rates of suicide. While studies have not proven that isotretinoin causes these conditions, they remain among the risks of taking the medication. Other serious but rare side effects include joint and muscle pain, eyesight trouble and liver damage. Due to the drug’s impact on the liver, patients are advised to not drink and their liver enzymes are monitored throughout treatment. Much to my high school friends’ delight, this made me the designated driver the majority of our senior year. If I had much more than a beer, it would show in my blood work and I was admonished by my doctor and my mom—something no teen wants to experience. Isotretinoin also causes miscarriages and severe birth defects if taken while pregnant. This has led to strict and cumbersome regulations. Just being able to pick up the medication each month required jumping through a series of pharmaceutical and medical hoops. The process starts with a visit to the lab for blood work. For women, the blood sample is used for a pregnancy test, and for all patients it’s used to monitor liver enzymes and blood fat levels, which the medication can cause to rise.

Patients are also required to participate in the iPledge online program. The program aims to prevent pregnancy by having patients confirm they understand the risks of the medication, promise to keep monthly appointments with their doctor, and agree to not share the medicine or donate blood while taking the drug. Each month women must also answer a series of comprehension questions about birth control, and their prescribers must confirm results of a negative pregnancy test. At each appointment, after I saw my doctor and she reviewed my blood work, she would submit her portion of iPledge. Once my pharmacy received the information, usually within a few hours, I could finally pick up my prescription—so long as it was done within a seven-day window of the pregnancy test. Thirty days later I’d repeat the entire process. Once I finally had the pills in hand, dry skin was the side effect that impacted me the most day-to-day. My once oily face transformed into a desert. A light touch was all it took for the skin on my forehead to come off in flakes, and thin layers peeled off like an onion. Chapstick became a constant necessity. Even though I was always armed with something to soothe my cracked lips (I had at least one stick in my backpack, another in my car, another in my bathroom, and others strewn about my bedroom) my lips remained unusually swollen and puffy. This was followed by nasal dryness that led to the occasional nosebleed.