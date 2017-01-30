The sun rises to reveal the centre of El Tepeyac as a handful of brightly painted concrete buildings surrounding a covered basketball court, where communal meals and functions are held. Around 150 people live here, their homes scattered across the mountainside, each with space for vegetables, chickens and cows, and a large rain butt for fresh water.

There’s a breathtaking view over slopes forested with pine and eucalyptus trees, with maize plants squeezed into every available space. (The terrain is also perfect for growing poppies, and although we don’t see evidence of it in El Tepeyac, most communities in this region supplement their income in this way.) Mosso points out neighboring villages—while most inhabitants of El Tepeyac are Me’phaa, the people in the next village belong to another indigenous group, the Mixteco, while the ones beyond that are Nahuatl, descendants of the Aztecs. There’s no cell or TV signal here, and these communities have limited contact with the outside world; instead, they communicate with each other by two-way radio and closed-circuit television, all in local dialects.

Straight after breakfast, Mosso visits another of his aunts. She’s small and squat with missing teeth and lives with her son and daughter-in-law in a mud-brick house with a roof made of corrugated iron. She holds her nephew and weeps. Her husband, Victorio’s brother, has passed away since Mosso’s last visit. Of 10 siblings, only one is still alive.

Then it’s time for work. We walk down a muddy track to a single-story building with two rooms, bare concrete floors and shelves stacked with pills. “We say it’s a clinic,” says Mosso, “but it’s just a house.” Would-be patients—some are from El Tepeyac, others have walked from neighboring villages—wait in an open porch while Mosso and Veronica set up tables and chairs inside. This morning, the two doctors will each hold an open clinic.

Mosso’s first patient of the day is a young mother. Her 7-month-old baby, Hector, has a flattened forehead and plaintive cry. Mosso diagnoses microcephaly: The baby’s brain hasn’t developed properly. The Zika virus is causing cases of microcephaly across Central and South America, but Mosso doesn’t think that’s the case here; the mosquitoes that carry the virus don’t usually live at this altitude (2,300 meters), and the woman says she hasn’t visited the coast.

She shows no emotion as he explains her baby’s condition, then she thanks him and leaves.

He gets through around 20 patients during the morning. One anxious man has red tracks on his thighs from the claws of a tarantula that crawled into his trousers while he was working in the fields. He has since developed sensitive skin and back pain, which he fears is due to the spider’s poison. Mosso prescribes antibiotics for cases of parasitosis and kidney infection, and diagnoses tooth decay in almost everyone; there is little education here about oral hygiene. Diabetes is common, too, as the villagers routinely consume sugary drinks instead of water. Mosso lectures one patient after another: “No Coca-Cola,” he says. “Only one tortilla, not five.”

One old man comes in with a hernia untreated for 20 years. The nearest doctor is in Tlapa, explains Mosso, an hour’s drive away but a difficult journey without a car. The government does subsidize medical care for indigenous groups, he says, but even when they are able to travel they are sometimes discriminated against—put off from treatment—or they simply don’t know who to see or what care is available. Mosso writes several personal referrals to colleagues in Tlapa, which he hopes will accelerate the villagers’ access to the care they need. He also identifies a handful of cases suitable for surgery here in El Tepeyac. But there’s a problem—the village is still without power.

After lunch at Mosso’s niece’s house, which turns out to be perched on the mountainside up a muddy track so steep it makes the Jeep’s wheels spin, the lights come back on; the surgery can go ahead after all. The clinic floor is briskly swept as Mosso and Veronica put on scrubs and lay out scalpels. A 9-year-old girl named Joanna is on a bed by the window, screaming for her mother. Mosso is going to remove a lump of cartilage from behind her ear. She is wearing jeans and a T-shirt, and has bare, dirty feet. Through the window children are playing, adults sit in chairs sharing home-brewed tequila, and the mountains stretch for miles. A fly crawls slowly over the paint-splattered floor.

Veronica fits the VR headset and the girl is immediately quiet. “I see fishes,” she says. “I see water.” Mosso has chosen for her an island world, with stone ruins and tropical fish beneath the sea. She remains still and calm until Mosso has finished stitching, then describes her experience. “I have never seen the sea,” she says. “I liked it. I felt that the water was warm.”

Then there are several lipomas to remove; these benign tumors are mostly harmless but if they cause pain, Mosso recommends surgery. He operates on a 54-year-old kindergarten teacher with two lipomas on her arm, and a man in his 20s who studied in Tlapa and has played video games before. The man is skeptical about the VR at first, but it was “better than I thought it would be,” he allows after the surgery.

Next is 31-year-old Oliveria, her dark, curly hair tamed in silver butterfly clips. She has four children, works as a farmer, and has walked from a village one-and-a-half hours to the south. She has a lipoma deep in her back, which hurts when she moves. It is a slightly trickier case than the others but the lump is likely to keep growing, so Mosso thinks it’s best to remove it now.

Oliveria lies on her front in black jeans and a bra as Veronica fits the headset; she’s watching the same undersea world as Joanna. Mosso injects local anesthetic into the lump, makes a cut, and his white-gloved finger disappears to the knuckle. He feels around. “I’ll have to open up the muscle,” he concludes. He extends the cut and pulls open the flesh with metal brackets before reaching deeper than before. Eventually, he manages to pull the fatty ball free. Veronica holds it tight with tweezers as Mosso snips around: success. But the undersea world is suddenly replaced by an error message. The laptop wasn’t plugged in, and the battery is about to fail. A few seconds later, Mosso and Veronica realize that Oliveria has lost consciousness.

Everyone’s moving. They turn the patient onto her back, Mosso rubbing her chest and shouting “Vamos a la casa!” while Veronica waves alcohol-soaked cotton wool under her nose. The pain triggered Oliveria’s blood pressure to drop suddenly, explains Mosso, causing her to faint. He inserts an intravenous line with fluid to restore her blood pressure. Shortly afterwards Oliveria moans, and bats away the cotton wool. “Breathe slowly,” instructs Veronica. Mosso swats a fly from her face.

After a few minutes, they roll Oliveria onto her side to sew up the wound. Mosso doesn’t have the facilities here to sedate her, or offer her any painkillers more powerful than the local anesthetic, so he plugs in the laptop and switches the VR back on. Veronica keeps Oliveria talking as Mosso works. “What do you see?” she asks. “Fishes, water, stones,” comes the reply. Then they help her to her feet and walk her to a bed in the next room. There’s no stand or hook for the IV line so after some searching Oliveria ties it to an old floor lamp, which he balances on a table by the bed, next to Olivier’s iguanas, happily munching lettuce on a plate.

“It looks easy, but we never know at what moment we can have a surprise,” says Mosso when the crisis is over. “In a hospital I’m relaxed, because the monitor tells me the patient’s heart rate, breathing, blood oxygen. There’s an anesthesiologist, scrub nurse, other surgeons. But here, we’re far away from the hospital and my colleagues. With or without surprises, I’m worried. What if something happens here and I don’t have solutions? Tlapa is far away.”

“There’s no heavy equipment. It’s very easy to use.”

Does he think it’s worth the risks? “Yes,” he says without hesitation. “They don’t have the opportunity for surgery otherwise. And the risk is very low. In 350 patients, I just had one with this complication.”

Half an hour later, Oliveria is ready to leave. “I didn’t know I was going to have surgery today,” she tells Mosso and Veronica. “Thank you.” Mosso gives her paracetamol and antibiotics, and instructs her to take a taxi home. She has asked to keep the lipoma so he hands her the twisted, blood-stained lobes in a small pot of alcohol. Her hands are shaking as she takes it.

* * *

Next morning there’s an impromptu farewell party on the basketball court. The village brass band accompanies a range of traditional Mexican dances, including one in which Mosso does a surprisingly athletic impression of an iguana.