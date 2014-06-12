On Tuesday, Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and activist, who also happens to be an outspoken vaccine conspiracy theorist. After the meeting, Kennedy told reporters it went “very well,” and said that Trump “asked me to chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity.” He also said that Trump called him to ask for the meeting. Related Stories An Anti-Vaxer in the White House?

Vaccine Skepticism and 'Big Government'

The Psychology of Anti-Vaxers: How Story Trumps Science

The Psychology of Anti-Vaxers: How Story Trumps Science Trump’s transition team did not respond to a question asking for confirmation that the president-elect indeed offered Kennedy that position. But the prospect of a Kennedy-led vaccine commission is deeply troubling for proponents of evidence-based medicine. For over a decade now, Kennedy has been publicly saying not only that thimerosal, a preservative used in some vaccines, is dangerous and associated with autism, but that the government has been covering this up. He wrote an article about this claim for Rolling Stone in 2005, and published a book about it in 2014. Scientists have found no evidence that thimerosal in vaccines causes any harm, and furthermore, it hasn’t been used in vaccines for children since 2001, with the exception of the flu vaccine. Kennedy said Trump is “very pro-vaccine, as am I,” but that Trump “has some doubts about the current vaccine policies.” For years, Trump has promoted the false link between vaccines and autism, and whether he himself is an anti-vaxer or not, he certainly has courted anti-vaxers at every turn on his road to the White House. This meeting with Kennedy suggests he will continue to do so.

Even before he entered politics, Trump said he believed vaccines cause autism. In an interview with the Sun-Sentinel in 2007, he said: “When I was growing up, autism wasn't really a factor…And now all of a sudden, it's an epidemic. Everybody has their theory. My theory, and I study it because I have young children, my theory is the shots. We've giving these massive injections at one time, and I really think it does something to the children.” In 2014, Trump tweeted: “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases!” During the second Republican debate, he told a similar story: “You take this little beautiful baby, and you pump—I mean, it looks just like it’s meant for a horse, not for a child, and we’ve had so many instances, people that work for me,” he said. “Just the other day, two years old, two-and-a-half years old, a child, a beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back, and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”’ There is absolutely no evidence that links vaccines to autism. The only study that ever found a link was later revealed to be fraudulent, and was retracted. But still the myth persists, and has now been perpetuated by the president-elect of the United States. Though he’s done some vaccine rabble-rousing, Trump has heretofore stopped short of saying children shouldn’t be vaccinated. In that same Republican debate, he said, “I’m totally in favor of vaccines. But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time … I had my children taken care of over a long period of time, over a two or three year period of time.”