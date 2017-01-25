In deep-red Kentucky, a reproductive-rights group is urging Democratic state legislators to introduce a resolution that declares, in a very blue-state manner: “abortion is health care.” “Abortion shall be recognized as an essential component of women’s health care,” the model legislation reads. In Republican-dominated Arizona, meanwhile, State Senator Katie Hobbs plans to introduce a bill that would allow more insurance plans to cover abortions and would help rape victims access emergency contraceptives. The measure is another brainchild of the same reproductive-rights group, the Public Leadership Institute. The Institute hopes to see introductions of these pro-choice and pro-contraception bills—many of them authored with PLI’s help—in 18 states in the coming weeks. It and other pro-choice groups are steeling themselves against a federal government that’s solidly pro-life. The majority-Republican Congress hopes to de-fund Planned Parenthood, President Donald Trump has said women who get abortions should be punished (he later walked back), and Trump is expected to appoint a pro-life conservative justice to the Supreme Court soon.

In response, pro-choice groups are looking to the states—and mirroring their opponents, who have passed some 300 restrictions on abortion in the states in the past five years. “The [pro-life] opponents are engaging in some incredibly distasteful behavior to try to achieve their means,” said Gloria Totten, the founder of the Public Leadership Institute. “We have to arm progressive policymakers with bills that will help mainstream some of these issues. We are not going to let you cut this service off, and marginalize and villainize [abortion] and the women who decide to have this procedure.” Abortion foes have long used bills pre-written by lobby groups to enact abortion restrictions in the states. To name just one example, in 2015 Arkansas enacted HB 1578, based on Americans United for Life’s “Women’s Right to Know Act,” which requires doctors performing abortions to describe “the probable anatomical and physiological characteristics of the unborn child.” Just like Americans United for Life, the Public Leadership Institute uses a “playbook” of model pro-choice bills, which it hands over to advocacy groups and legislators. Some of their ideas strike aggressively at the other side. One bill would force crisis pregnancy centers to state plainly that they don’t provide abortions or other medical services—a blow to the organizations, many of which attempt to imitate abortion providers in an effort to persuade women to keep their babies.