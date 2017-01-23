On Monday, just days after hundreds of thousands of women marched on Washington, as well as in hundreds of cities around the nation and the world, to call for, among other issues, the protection of women’s reproductive rights, President Donald Trump signed off on the first anti-abortion policy of his term. It was expected: Almost immediately upon entering office, every new administration since 1984 has repealed or reinstated, according to its party’s position on abortion rights, a rule that prohibits foreign organizations that receive U.S. family-planning funds “from providing counseling or referrals for abortion or advocating for access to abortion services in their country.” Related Story Abortion Privilege Under Trump This rule, known as the Mexico City policy, blocks U.S. family-planning assistance to these groups, even if their abortion-related activities—including information, referrals, or services—are conducted with non-U.S. funds. Opponents to the restriction have dubbed it the “Global Gag Rule” because it hinders communication between health-care providers and patients. Originally put in place by Ronald Reagan, the Mexico City policy followed two other pieces of legislation that curbed funding for abortions. The Helms Amendment, passed quickly after the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 and sponsored by Republican Senator Jesse Helms of North Carolina, prohibits the use of U.S. foreign aid for abortion services. The next victory for anti-abortion activists came in 1976 with the Hyde Amendment, which prevents any taxpayer dollars from covering elective abortions in the United States.

Jennifer Donnally, a historian who studies the anti-abortion movement, offered context on the period when these policies were first implemented. In the decade following the Roe decision, the anti-abortion community splintered on what approach to take. As some activists pushed for the Human Life Amendment to reverse Roe, others began focusing on locating and restricting funding at all levels of government, from state and federal budgets to foreign-policy assistance. Soon, going after funding “became a core strategic goal as well as something that they were gaining victories on,” Donnally says. She further explains that Ronald Reagan, running for a second term in 1984, found himself the target of activists’ frustration over his Supreme Court appointment of Sandra Day O’Connor, who had voted as a state senator for a preliminary bill to decriminalize abortion. One of Reagan’s advisors, Alan Keyes, helped craft the policy and presented it at 1984 International Conference on Population in Mexico City in part to appease Reagan’s anti-abortion supporters. “Health providers have been forced to fire staff, reduce their services or even close their clinics altogether.” Now, the signing of the order is filled with symbolism. Always falling on or within days of the January 22nd anniversary of Roe v. Wade, it’s become a way for the incoming president to signal to his party and supporters an initial commitment for or against abortion rights.