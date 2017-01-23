Paper towel or hand dryer? This simple question has sparked a fierce battle between the two industries, which have of course turned to that old PR strategy: Fund studies to show that the other side is gross and bad. Hand dryers spray bacteria all over place! Wet paper towels are soggy clumps of germs! But there is a problem with these studies—and not just a kind of nitpicky “your method is bad” problem, so much as a big philosophical problem. They assume that bacteria are bad, and the fewer bacteria the better. With advances in microbiology though, scientists are mapping the diverse communities of harmless and even beneficial microbes that live on healthy skin. Removing those bacteria can actually make room for pathogens. So what does it even mean to be “clean” if clean doesn’t mean bacteria-free? In a thought-provoking preprint of a new paper titled, “Cleanliness in context: reconciling hygiene with a modern microbial perspective,” a group of University of Oregon scientists argue that hygiene studies need to rethink the definition of “clean.” The paper is, ironically, funded by Dyson (maker of jet hand dryers) but the authors don’t come down one side of the paper towel or dryer debate. Hygiene, they argue, can’t simply be about getting rid of as many microbes as possible.

Technology been driving the recent shifts in understanding of the skin microbiota. Historically, scientists have swabbed dirty hands and grown microbes from them on petri plates. But only 1 percent of microbes can actually grow on petri plates. More recently, DNA sequencing revealed the astonishing diversity of the other 99 percent. Different parts of the skin—the oily parts of your nose, the damp patch of your armpit, the dry patch on your elbow—are also home to different communities tailored to the specific environment. What does it even mean to be “clean” if clean doesn’t mean bacteria-free? The scientists who study these communities are microbial ecologists, and like ecologists of the macro world, they like to think about the interactions between different organisms. But this research is still new, and this way of thinking is only just starting to make it into the world of clinical microbiology, which is still focused on defeating the bad microbes. “We noticed there is kind of a division between the clinical human skin microbiology research and this more recent emergence of microbial ecology,” says Roo Vandegrift, an ecologist who co-authored the recent paper, “There wasn’t very much crosstalk between those segments of the scientific literature.” Even the language the two groups use is different. Microbial ecologists tend to divide microbes into how they behave in communities: are they residents or are they transient? Clinical microbiologist divide them up based on whether they’re harmful: commensal or pathogenic? You could say the two sets of vocabulary roughly map onto one another. Resident microbes tend to be commensal (the bacteria are harmless to you but they’re benefitting from living on you) and the transients are the pathogens that make you sick when they appear.