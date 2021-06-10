The Curse of Revenge Bedtime Procrastination

Read: Why do we need to sleep?

If all of this seems obvious, why don’t we sleep more? Physical conditions, poor sleep hygiene, work, stress, and young kids are all common barriers to proper sleep. Another barrier comes purely from within, however: what scholars call “bedtime procrastination,” when we simply put off going to bed because we are doing other things that seem more important at night (but that we regret when it’s time to get up). Researchers find this is very common, resulting in almost a third of adults getting fewer than six hours of sleep per night, on average; more than 40 percent say they sleep too little or have daytime tiredness during three to four days per week or more.

A particularly pernicious variant of this behavior is called “revenge bedtime procrastination,” in which some people put off sleep as a form of rebellion against their own inner authority. The writer Sylvia Plath described it nicely: “I wonder why I don't go to bed and go to sleep. But then it would be tomorrow, so I decide that no matter how tired, no matter how incoherent I am, I can skip one hour more of sleep and live.” Weirdly, we deprive ourselves of sleep to show some sort of independence from—well, ourselves.

Revenge bedtime procrastination seems illogical, insofar as the perpetrator and the recipient of the revenge are the same person. But the explanation is fairly straightforward: It happens when a person harbors some deep resistance to being “told” what to do in an area as personal and fundamental as when to go to bed, likely because she resents being told what to do in other parts of her life. So she fights back by exerting her own authority and staying up.

Personal control over our environment—or even the illusion of control—is deeply connected to our emotional balance. A 2019 study in the journal Emotion showed that when we perceive a loss of control over our environment, our positive emotions decline; exerting more control lowers negative emotions. Given that sleep is something we can directly control, we may flout common-sense rules about getting to bed, because we are unconsciously seeking a better emotional state—until the morning, when the evil alarm clock fills us with loathing and regret.

The advice we get on sleep is usually pretty obvious: Deal with any underlying physical or mental-health issues; don’t neglect sleep because you are busy; sleep more hours. This is sensible counsel, but it doesn’t address the roots of resistance to sleep. Here are two things to consider that can make the sleeping behaviors you neglect become better and easier—and give you greater happiness as a result.

1. Quell the rebellion against your inner tyrant.

The fact that we don’t recognize and correct the absurdity of revenge bedtime procrastination suggests that the whole conflict is governed by what the psychologist Daniel Kahneman calls “System 1”: our automatic, reactive brain. The trick is to move the bedtime decision from System 1 to “System 2”: our metacognitive brain, with which we can consciously reason, analyze, and manage our decisions.