How to Stop Living in ‘Infinite Browsing Mode’

Arthur C. Brooks: Don’t approach life like a picky eater

To make his case, Davis interviewed various “long-haul heroes,” including a Jesuit priest, a Chicagoan who pushed to shut down coal-fueled power plants in her neighborhood, and a man who has for 50 years kept score at sports games at a small Florida college. Recently, I spoke with Davis about what he learned from those conversations and how cultural and economic forces steer people away from making all-in commitments. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Joe Pinsker: The main contrast in your book is between two different ways of living: “keeping your options open” and making commitments. What do those approaches look like in practice?

Pete Davis: One is about committing to things outside of yourself, whether that’s the work of fighting for reform, putting down roots in a particular location, or joining a community built around a certain craft or skill. Keeping your options open, on the other hand, means trying to maximize the options that your future self has, at the expense of commitments to particular things in the here and now.

So with regard to a place, keeping your options open might mean writing off dozens of potential places to live that you might truly love, because of a fear that you might close off certain opportunities by going there. Committing, on the other hand, would mean coming to terms with the fact that putting down roots in one place will shut some doors. But then you might be able to experience the deeper purpose and joy of becoming an elder in a community or seeing something change over, say, 15 years.

This message is not intended as finger-wagging. If you’re thrown from job to job or you have an unstable housing situation, that will affect your ability to commit to a place or a cause, so this is also about building a culture, economy, and education system that promotes the ability to make commitments. I don’t think infinite browsing mode is just a privileged predicament, because even folks who might have less choice about what job they want might still be grappling with whom to love or what ideas they should follow up on or what relationships they should prioritize.

Pinsker: What’s a good way for people to think about this array of choices?

Davis: I think there are three fears that stand in the way of people making commitments. One is a fear of regret—that if you commit to something, you’re going to wake up 20 years later and wish you had committed to something else. Another is a fear of missing out—that you won’t get to experience a lot of other fun things. And there is the fear of association—the worry that commitments will threaten your identity or sense of control because there’s a messiness to working with other people, and no institution is going to perfectly match the characteristics of our full, authentic self.