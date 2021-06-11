The Joy of a Younger Friend in Old Age

Read: Is surfing more sport or religion?

Beck: You met surfing, isn’t that right?

Gayle: I can tell this story. Every single morning, I surf at Diamond Head by the break called Cliffs. One day, I see this big guy, like 6 foot 6. He’s wearing a green T-shirt, not even proper surf gear, and he has a huge board, between nine and 10 feet, which is also green. He’s struggling in the waves. I see him every day, and he’s getting better. Then I think, Oh God, I’m smiling [at him]. Now he’s going to have to come over and introduce himself, and we’ll trade names, and that’s exactly what happened.

We saw each other every day in the water and caught waves and yoo-hooed for each other, which led to coffee, which led to lunches and potlucks and even a surf trip to Maui. It’s grown into this unique relationship.

Dax: I'm only 6 foot 4.

Gayle: Okay.

Dax: There’s a term for surfers who pose a threat to others in the water—people who can’t control their own board, who don’t really know what they’re doing. The term is kook. I definitely started as a kook, like everybody does, but even after I got a handle on getting up on waves and staying away from everybody, I still managed to present as a kook, I think because of the way that I was dressed and how friendly and happy-go-lucky [I was] out there. I can definitely see how Gayle would roll her eyes and be like, “Keep this guy away from me.”

Beck: Do you remember your first impressions of each other?

Dax: I can’t remember the first time, but I definitely remember Gayle asking me if I was okay after eating it hard one time. At surf breaks here, you’ll catch somebody at one place and then [again at] another. But other surfers just have their own break. At those breaks, there’s a few de facto mayors. And Gayle is one of them.

Gayle: No, wait, no. I’m the queen.

Dax: I’ve never heard her say that before. Wow. I did not know she had that ego.

But everybody knows Gayle. It was easy to connect with her, because she’s so kind and so welcoming. Also because I was not wanting to compete with anybody for waves. I would usually stay put at the inside, and that’s where Gayle surfed.

Gayle: I am pretty welcoming unless you pose a threat, and he definitely did not, other than safety with his board. We call it “tombstoning” when you fall off the wave and your board shoots straight up in the air.

Dax: You might as well shoot a flare into the sky and announce to everybody, “I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Gayle: We make it sound so bad. He’s not a terrible surfer at all. We’re not out there to do all the tricks. We just want to have fun, be in the water, cheer for your friends, and maybe even share a wave. Dax has this thing where he stands on his head after he’s taken the drop on the wave. Who can even stand on their head on land?