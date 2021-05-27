Don’t Approach Life Like a Picky Eater

Finding a healthy degree of neophilia is a bit of a high-wire act (which, come to think of it, neophiliacs might enjoy trying). Based on the research, here are four principles for cultivating a balanced neophilia that will help make you happier.

First, regularly interrogate your tastes, and run experiments. One common misconception is that our preferences are set in stone and there’s no use trying to change them—especially as we age and become grumpier about new things. The data don’t support this assumption. Indeed, some studies show that older workers are more open than their younger colleagues to changes in their job responsibilities. Meanwhile, our senses of taste and smell tend to dull as we age, making us more or less attracted to certain foods.

Take an inventory of the things you dislike and currently avoid. Then review your list, and try the things on it. Food is a good place to start. You can also try visiting places and engaging in activities that you’d normally spurn. Do you hate opera? Maybe; maybe not. The older you might hear it differently than the younger you did.

Second, make a point of choosing curiosity over comfort. Write up a list of new experiences and ideas you’ve yet to try, and explore one per week. They don’t have to be big things. Perhaps you never read fiction, not because you don’t like to but because you are more accustomed to biographies; pick up a novel. If you usually watch an old favorite movie instead of something new, or choose the same vacation spot every year, be sure to branch out.

Third, avoid the trap of newness for its own sake. If you’re pretty neophilic, you might already be taking the suggestions above, and reaping the rewards. But you might also be prone to restlessness and instability, and look to material novelty for a quick fix. In this case, try resetting your satisfaction with a “consumption fast”: Don’t buy anything inessential for two months. Your focus will likely migrate from online shopping to more satisfying pursuits.

Similarly, if your neophilia leads to impulsiveness, consciously add in a bit of time to your decision making. Research has shown that in a crisis, slower decision making leads to better outcomes. For neophiliacs, everything is urgent; they would do well to make decisions more deliberately. Want to take that job as a bungee-jumping instructor? Sleep on it. Then spend a couple of days imagining what your life will be like in three years if you make that choice, and ask a couple of trusted friends for advice.

One of the delights of life is seeing ourselves and others change—especially our children as they grow up. Take my food-neophobe son: He is now a 21-year-old, six-foot-five Marine infantryman, and transforms into a human piranha when you put any food in front of him. When I recently reminded him about his early-life pickiness, he responded, “I guess I just wasn’t hungry enough.”

And therein lies a great secret to happiness—the most important lesson about neophilia. The well-being associated with neophilia isn’t actually about new things at all; it is about a hunger—for life. To cultivate a healthy appetite for life’s offerings is to open your eyes to a world of abundance, beauty, sanctification, and adventure. And that just can’t help but bring joy.