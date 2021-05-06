The Case for Moving Back to Your Hometown

Among those young adults who have the privilege to change homes, not everyone moves for the same reasons, and not all of those reasons come with the absence of responsibilities and the addition of adventure. In 2010, almost a quarter of kids and young adults in the United States were first- or second-generation immigrants and, according to a 2014 study, often faced competing social responsibilities such as family or community obligations on top of the demands of work and school. This can make identity and a sense of home and belonging more layered.

Dalal Katsiaficas, a professor of educational psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, told me that moving away from home has traditionally been one of the sociological markers of becoming an adult. But she pointed out that giving back to communities and being able to contribute to family in new ways is actually part of this coming-of-age component for young people, especially those from immigrant backgrounds.

So there’s this push and pull, where fulfilling this Americanized ideal of being out on one’s own and forging one’s own life comes at the real cost of contributing to families and communities in tangible ways, Katsiaficas explained. “For so many young people that I’ve talked to, they’ve narrated that hyperindividualism as a real sense of loss,” she said. Rarely, if ever, had I heard that sense of loss, or even homesickness, described as anything other than something we’re supposed to grow out of.

Supposedly, as a young adult, you have more mobility and opportunity than you ever will, and if you’re not taking advantage of that, you’re missing out on the golden opportunity of this age: exploration. Rarely acknowledged is that you might need stability and commitment alongside exploration and adventure. Newness gives us a hit of dopamine, which fades as the novelty wears off. It’s why our first times in a new place are overwhelming and exciting, whereas your once-wonderful-and-new neighborhood has likely lost that shiny luster going into year three of the same sights day after day and the same commute with the same coffee stop. It’s not hard to see how the pleasure of new beginnings could become enticing. They also feel like visible markers that life is moving forward in some way.

Laney, 22, talked with me about novelty from her childhood bedroom—she returned there when her college campus closed during the pandemic, and has been working there since. (She is identified by her first name only so that she could speak openly about her personal life.) Talking about friends who, at the same time she transitioned into adulthood in her childhood home, transitioned to new graduate schools and new cities, she explained, “Especially in this coming-of-age story we write for ourselves, getting to that next chapter is so rooted in location.” She knows there’s lots of growth in her life but said that because she’s in her childhood bedroom, it doesn’t look like much change or growth at all. At the same time, “I know a lot of people who moved cities, who did the whole next chapter, are really unsatisfied right now and feel really empty,” she added.