Three Simple Ways to Make Your Mom Happier

At the most obvious level, adult children can lower their mothers’ resentment and stress by decreasing their financial dependence, which has been repeatedly found to be a significant source of family conflict. Some researchers estimate that adult children are nearly four times as likely to receive financial support from their parents as vice versa. In many cases, independence is simply not possible, especially given unstable job markets and the skyrocketing costs of city life. If nothing else is feasible, start with a small gesture, like taking your cellphone off the family plan. At the very least, don’t let Mom’s financial support go unacknowledged.

Host a holiday at your place.

In the Jewish faith, the Friday-night Sabbath dinner traditionally includes a reading of Proverbs 31, extolling the virtues of the wife and mother in a family. “She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family,” goes the verse. And then, “Her children arise and call her blessed.” I have to wonder what goes through many mothers’ minds as they listen to this proverb in the presence of their families. Perhaps, “I’d be even more blessed if Junior did his own laundry now and then.”

If you had close friends with whom you spent the holidays each year, who would do the preparation and planning? Probably not the same person, year after year. Yet plenty of people happily assume that their mothers delight in acting as unpaid logisticians, organizing every get-together only to field the complaints when things aren’t perfect. After reviewing the research, you now know that Mom might not be so pleased with that arrangement. This year, you might volunteer to plan and execute Thanksgiving at your place.

Ask about her day.

Unilateral relationships aren’t only about money and event planning. For your mother’s well-being, emotional support should be a two-way street as well. This truth is especially elusive for families that find themselves stuck in the roles they established when their children were young and relatively helpless. Mom seems more or less like an ATM of love and help when we are little, but a mature relationship must develop beyond this. One way to start to develop reciprocity is to listen more to your mother, the way you would to a friend.

The next time you call your mother—and make it today—ask her about something going on in her life that doesn’t involve you at all but that you know is important to her. Ask for details, listen, and then offer your thoughts. It might feel odd at first for both of you, but you’ll get used to it, and your mom will like it.

Arthur Schopenhauer grew up to become one of the greatest thinkers of the 19th century, but he never figured out how to make his mom happy. “The door that you slammed so loudly yesterday, after you had conducted yourself extremely improperly toward your mother, closed forever between you and me,” Johanna wrote to him after an especially bad argument in 1813. By all accounts they never saw one another again.

This kind of schism is mercifully rare—both Arthur and Johanna were allegedly pieces of work. Even if you, like Arthur, are an annoying, selfish freeloader, your mother is unlikely to cut you off completely. But why test her? You can almost certainly improve your relationship and her happiness by taking the advice above: Don’t take her for granted, and treat her with the attentive love she deserves.