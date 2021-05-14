The Real Win, Place, and Show Are the Friends We Made Along the Way

Beck: What was the social environment like on the football team?

Eric Armagost: It was a work hard, play hard type of mentality. We were at a rigorous school with rigorous academics, and also working really hard on the football field with workouts, practice, and games. Then on the weekends, we’d just kick back with people on the football team who were our closest friends.

Beck: Between the packed football schedule, class, and the fraternity, what percentage of your time would you say you spent together in college?

Dan Giovacchini: I’d say 80 to 90 percent. For better and worse.

Patrick O’Neill: There are no other individuals whom I saw or hung out with more for four straight years than these guys and the rest of the Brown football class. That includes parents, who we would see for two weeks during winter break and then maybe three weeks during the summer.

Eric: The only times we weren’t together were when Pat was sneaking out to go to horse races.

Beck: Have you always been fans of horse racing?

Eric: Patrick, it’s in his blood. His two uncles are some of the most famous horse trainers and agents in the U.S. The other guys are relatively newer to the sport. Pat has always been involved in it, always watching TVG on his phone in the back of class.

Beck: Watching what?

Eric: TVG, which is the big network that covers a lot of horse racing. Freshman year, in 2012, Patrick said he was going to the Kentucky Derby and we all laughed. He actually got out of a pledging event to be there with his family, which we thought might’ve been made up. Then we saw him several days later in the winner’s circle with his uncles and I’ll Have Another, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2012. [Only then] did we realize it was such a real thing for Pat.

Beck: Patrick, how involved were you with racing growing up?

Patrick: My grandfather, whom I am named after, was very into the sport, not from a business perspective, but from a gambling perspective. Unfortunately—I love him to death and I’d say this to his face—he might’ve gambled a little bit too much. I think it resulted in him losing a couple of houses.

Immediately after high school, my uncles went into horse racing. They saw the good part of horse racing, which was the amazing people and the majestic animals. One started from the very bottom of becoming a thoroughbred horse trainer. Picking up horses’ poop—that’s literally how he started. Slowly but surely, they made their name in the sport. Fast forward to 2012, one uncle ended up winning the Kentucky Derby with I’ll Have Another, and the other uncle was the person who picked the horse.

Beck: When you say “picked a horse,” do you mean he toured stables and was like, “This one’s for us”?